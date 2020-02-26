Log in
Crown Castle International Investigated by Block & Leviton for Possible Securities Fraud

02/26/2020 | 06:20pm EST

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton (www.blockesq.com) is investigating potential claims against Crown Castle International and certain of its officers for securities fraud. Investors who have suffered losses are encouraged to contact the firm for a Free Consultation.

On February 26, 2020, after the market closed, Crown Castle announced that it would need to restate previously issued financial statements to correct material misstatements. According to the announcement, the company had previously received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding Crown Castle’s accounting policies for tower installation services. The Company’s share price has since dropped significantly in after-hours trading.

“Investors are entitled to rely on the accuracy of a company’s financial reports, and a multi-year restatement is always concerning. Right now we are focused on how investors are going to be affected,” said Mark Delaney, the Block & Leviton attorney leading the investigation.

If you have purchased or acquired Crown Castle securities, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney directly at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=cci.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investor and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents both many of the nation's largest institutional investors and individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. Its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
mark@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

© GlobeNewswire 2020
