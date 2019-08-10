Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crown Sterling : Issues Statement Regarding Recent Allegations Made at Black Hat 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

Crown Sterling, an emerging digital cryptography firm, today issued a statement to address recent claims made at Black Hat 2019 regarding the company’s presentation made at the show.

On August 7, Crown Sterling announced TIME AI™, the world’s first dynamic ‘non-factor’ based quantum AI encryption software to protect data privacy for consumers and enterprise systems – www.timeai.io.

Robert E. Grant, Crown Sterling Founder and CEO, also gave a presentation at Black Hat in a ballroom filled at-capacity on August 8 entitled, “Discovery of Quasi-Prime Numbers: What Does this Mean for Encryption?” related to his paper published through Cornell University in March, 2019 where he identified the first Infinite Prime Number prediction pattern. The discovery was published on Cornell University’s www.arXiv.org titled: “Accurate and Infinite Prime Number Prediction from Novel Quasi-Prime Analytical Methodology.” The paper was co-authored by Physicist and Number Theorist Talal Ghannam PhD.

Some allegations were made at Black Hat 2019 claiming that Grant’s presentation included misrepresentations and erroneous claims.

The company’s response to these allegations: “Crown Sterling has announced a legitimate multi-dimensional encryption technology that challenges the paradigm of today’s encryption framework. We understand that the discovery completely transforms the way we secure data and that some members of the security industry are resistant to change or accepting of new technologies that do not conform to traditional approaches,” said Grant. “We completely stand behind all content presented at Black Hat 2019 and we look forward to presenting further developments about the company and our quantum AI encryption technology. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from Crown Sterling.”

ABOUT CROWN STERLING

Crown Sterling is an emerging digital cryptography firm based in Newport Beach, California. For more information on Crown Sterling, please visit www.crownsterling.io, and to learn more about TIME AI™, please visit www.timeai.io.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:48pCROWN STERLING : Issues Statement Regarding Recent Allegations Made at Black Hat 2019
BU
05:14pSSE : confirms in discussions with OVO to sell energy retail business
RE
05:00pCarbon Black Threat Analysis Unit (TAU) Launches “Binee,” an Open-Source Binary Emulator for Malware Researchers at DEF CON 27
GL
04:26pFOUR IN THE TOP FIVE : Audi strong on the island
PU
04:06pRUMBLEON : 2015 Kawasaki EX650EFF Ninja 650 Review and Specs
PU
04:01pECOPETROL : Bomb damages Colombia's Cano Limon crude pipeline
AQ
04:00pAMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Completes Share Repurchase Program
GL
04:00pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Carbonite, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
03:40pZuzana Čaputová awarded with the European Prize for Political Culture 2019
TE
03:38pMinister of Hajj and Umrah Inaugurates the Hajj Grand Symposium Titled "Islam Coexistence & Tolerance"
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MTN GROUP LTD (ADR) : Telecom Giant Pushes Into Dangerous Areas
2BERGER PAINTS BANGLADESH LTD. : BERGER PAINTS BANGLADESH : attains ACCA status
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS to appoint Alison Rose as CEO in coming weeks - Sk..
4NATIONAL GRID PLC : NATIONAL GRID : UK energy firm says power cut was not caused by cyberattack
5COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Universal Cancels Release of 'The Hunt' Movie

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group