Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Crude costs money again after shock crash, stocks stay in doldrums

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information in Shanghai

U.S. crude oil bounced back into positive territory on Tuesday, but a historic plunge below zero rattled investors and triggered the steepest drop in Asian stock markets in a month.

Traders could not give away West Texas Intermediate overnight after a storage squeeze turned holders of the contracts expiring later on Tuesday to forced sellers.

A $39 rise leaves the price for May delivery at $1.38 per barrel and investors unnerved about further dislocation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 2%, as did the Nikkei, EuroSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while bonds and the dollar rose.

"The (oil) price action was scary," said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne. "It points to the fact that supply and demand has been destroyed."

The collapse also came together with more signs of a slow and difficult recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization warned that any lifting of lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus must be gradual, and if restrictions were to be relaxed too soon, there would be a resurgence of infections.

Hong Kong's government said it will extend restrictions aimed at tackling the coronavirus for another two weeks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned shoppers rushing to just-reopened stores that lockdown measures could be tightened again if fresh cases arise.

And in the United States, a return to work is looking increasingly chaotic, as some states relax lockdowns while others urging caution faced demonstrators demanding an end to restrictions.

"There is little room for complacency," DBS strategists Philip Wee and Eugene Leow said in a note.

"Weak oil prices and China's negative growth are reminders that the coronavirus has hurt demand."

Stock markets in Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai fell around 2%.

South Korea's KOSPI and won dived after CNN reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill, but recovered somewhat after South Korean government sources said the story was untrue.

(GRAPHIC: U.S. crude oil's historic crash below zero -

)

AWASH IN OIL

Monday's plunge in U.S. crude came as the May contract expiry looms at the end of Tuesday trade.

Stabilization just above zero and June prices at $21 per barrel point to some relief.

International benchmark Brent crude, more readily seaborne than its U.S. counterpart, held around $25.38 per barrel. That is still some 60% under January's peak, highlighting the disruption to energy consumption and the long road back to solid global growth that underpins oil demand.

"Even as, or if, virus containment measures ease in the coming weeks, the world is going to be awash in oil for some time," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Economies may be slow to get back up and running to a pace that would warrant a strong increase in demand."

That had bond markets priced for caution and the safe-haven dollar in the ascendancy. The dollar rose against the euro, yen, pound and Antipodean currencies.

It last stood at $0.6300 per Aussie and at a one-and-a-half week high of $1.2400 per pound.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which falls when prices rise, dropped under 0.6% to 0.5988% in afternoon trade.

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.44% 23650.44 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
EURO STOXX 50 0.73% 2909.5 Delayed Quote.-24.91%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.92% 1896.87 Real-time Quote.-13.74%
NASDAQ 100 -1.20% 8726.512648 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.03% 8560.728396 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
NIKKEI 225 -1.15% 19669.12 Real-time Quote.-18.46%
S&P 500 -1.79% 2823.16 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31aCrude costs money again after shock crash, stocks stay in doldrums
RE
01:26aSTATISTICS LITHUANIA : is ready to share experience on production of high-quality statistics with Belstat
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aA hunt for any storage space turns urgent as oil glut grows
RE
01:13aBruised hedge funds tentatively looking for risk again
RE
01:11aBANK OF JAPAN : Financial System Report (Apr. 2020)
PU
01:10aSoutheast Asia stocks tumble about 2% on U.S. crude price crash
RE
01:08aSouth Korea set to post largest GDP contraction since 2008 - Reuters poll
RE
12:59aEXPLAINER : What is a negative crude future and does it mean anything for consumers?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : U.S. crude futures turn positive after historic slide, Brent dips
2BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
3WTI : Global Stocks Drop as Turmoil Grips Oil Market
4Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis, appoints administrator to find investor
5FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS Q120 TRADING UPDATE
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group