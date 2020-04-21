Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crude costs money again after shock crash, stocks stay in doldrums

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:29am EDT

U.S. crude oil bounced back into positive territory on Tuesday, but a historic plunge below zero rattled investors and triggered the steepest drop in Asian stock markets in a month.

Traders could not give away West Texas Intermediate overnight after a storage squeeze turned holders of the contracts expiring later on Tuesday to forced sellers. [O/R]

A $39 rise leaves the price for May delivery at $1.38 per barrel and investors unnerved about further dislocation.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> lost 2%, as did the Nikkei <.N225>, EuroSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while bonds and the dollar rose.

"The (oil) price action was scary," said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne. "It points to the fact that supply and demand has been destroyed."

The collapse also came together with more signs of a slow and difficult recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Health Organization warned that any lifting of lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus must be gradual, and if restrictions were to be relaxed too soon, there would be a resurgence of infections.

Hong Kong's government said it will extend restrictions aimed at tackling the coronavirus for another two weeks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel cautioned shoppers rushing to just-reopened stores that lockdown measures could be tightened again if fresh cases arise.

And in the United States, a return to work is looking increasingly chaotic, as some states relax lockdowns while others urging caution faced demonstrators demanding an end to restrictions.

"There is little room for complacency," DBS strategists Philip Wee and Eugene Leow said in a note.

"Weak oil prices and China's negative growth are reminders that the coronavirus has hurt demand."

Stock markets in Sydney, Hong Kong and Shanghai fell around 2%.

South Korea's KOSPI <.KS11> and won dived after CNN reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was gravely ill, but recovered somewhat after South Korean government sources said the story was untrue.

AWASH IN OIL

Monday's plunge in U.S. crude came as the May contract expiry looms at the end of Tuesday trade.

Stabilisation just above zero and June prices at $21 per barrel point to some relief.

International benchmark Brent crude, more readily seaborne than its U.S. counterpart, held around $25.38 per barrel. That is still some 60% under January's peak, highlighting the disruption to energy consumption and the long road back to solid global growth that underpins oil demand.

"Even as, or if, virus containment measures ease in the coming weeks, the world is going to be awash in oil for some time," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Economies may be slow to get back up and running to a pace that would warrant a strong increase in demand."

That had bond markets priced for caution and the safe-haven dollar in the ascendancy. The dollar rose against the euro, yen, pound and Antipodean currencies.

It last stood at $0.6300 per Aussie <AUD=D3> and at a one-and-a-half week high of $1.2400 per pound.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which falls when prices rise, dropped under 0.6% to 0.5988% in afternoon trade.

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.44% 23650.44 Delayed Quote.-15.05%
EURO STOXX 50 0.73% 2909.5 Delayed Quote.-24.91%
HANG SENG -0.03% 24364.97 Real-time Quote.-13.57%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.92% 1896.87 Real-time Quote.-13.74%
NASDAQ 100 -1.20% 8726.512648 Delayed Quote.0.28%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.03% 8560.728396 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
NIKKEI 225 -1.15% 19669.12 Real-time Quote.-18.46%
S&P 500 -1.79% 2823.16 Delayed Quote.-12.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aSAP : reverts to sole CEO to handle coronavirus pandemic
RE
01:41aRESURS PUBL : April 2020
PU
01:41aMoscow Exchange announces changes to trading in the Light Sweet Crude Oil futures contract nearest to expiry
PU
01:37aYEESTOR Acquired EpoStar and Secured a Significant Series B Funding
BU
01:36aADYEN N : publishes Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
PU
01:36aFABEGE : Interim report, January-March 2020
PU
01:36aSTORA ENSO OYJ : Interim Report January–March 2020
PU
01:36aSTORA ENSO OYJ : new dividend proposal and Annual General Meeting date
PU
01:36aSTORA ENSO OYJ : financial reports and AGM in 2021
PU
01:36aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's Interim Financial Report January–March 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENT : U.S. crude futures turn positive after historic slide, Brent dips
2BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
3WTI : Global Stocks Drop as Turmoil Grips Oil Market
4Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis, appoints administrator to find investor
5FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS Q120 TRADING UPDATE
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group