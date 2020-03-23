Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Crude extends fall as U.S. gasoline slumps 20% amid demand fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 01:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Oil prices extended their decline on Monday, with record low U.S. gasoline prices leading the energy complex lower, as the coronavirus pandemic crushes demand worldwide after travel and industrial activity contracted across the globe in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Brent crude futures fell 47 cents to $26.51 a barrel, a 1.7% percent drop, by 1:26 p.m. ET (1726 GMT). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery fell 4 cents, or 0.2%, to $22.59 a barrel.

Gasoline futures in the United States, the world's top consumer of the motor fuel, tumbled more than 20% to 46.74 cents a gallon, their lowest on record.

Both crude benchmarks have dropped for four straight weeks, with WTI slumping 29% last week, its steepest slide since the outset of the U.S./Iraq Gulf War in 1991.

The demand destruction from the coronavirus known as COVID-19 comes as the oil market contends with the unexpected price war that erupted between producers Russia and Saudi Arabia, effectively ending an OPEC+ alliance and flooding the market with barrels.

Oversupply is so extreme that regulators in Texas considered curbing production there for the first time in nearly 50 years. The United States plans to send a special energy envoy to Saudi Arabia to work with the kingdom on stabilizing the global oil market, U.S. officials said on Friday.

Bankers, analysts and producers are downgrading demand forecasts by the day, with numbers fluctuating around a loss of around 10 million barrels per day.

Oil demand this year will fall 2.8 million bpd, the largest single-year drop in nearly 40 years, Morningstar analysts projected.

"Given that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting transportation demand, we think the hit to oil demand will surpass the GDP impact," they said.

Refining margins for gasoline and jet fuel have tanked because of decreased demand for transportation fuels, as the pandemic has forced businesses to close and governments to push residents to avoid travel and public places.

Many oil companies have rushed to cut spending and shareholder payouts while refiners worldwide are slashing production or considering cuts as demand for fuel evaporates.

The physical market at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI futures signaled heavy oversupply with prices to roll positions forward to the next month sinking to the weakest in nearly a decade.

The six-month spread of Brent futures <LCOc1-LCOc7> hit its steepest since 2009 at a discount of around $9, a contango structure which reflects the current oversupply.

    Oil prices have dropped more than 60% since the start of the year, while everything from coal to copper have also been hit by the coronavirus crisis, and bond and stock markets are in rarely charted territory. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Set against this dismal outlook, the downward spiral in oil prices is poised to continue and may well reach the mid-teens. Put simply, the search for a price floor is by no means over," PVM analysts said in a note.

Swiss bank Julius Baer saw oil prices recovering to above $30 a barrel by mid-year, but added that they will likely continue to swing wildly in the very near term.

For a graphic on Brent six-month contango:

By Devika Krishna Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17pFed's Bullard Says Cut Activity by 50% to Weather Coronavirus Storm
DJ
02:15pFrom Asia to America, fuel prices pummelled by coronavirus fallout
RE
02:12pTrump Considers Easing Social-Distancing Guidelines to Boost Economy
DJ
02:11pSenate Resumes Talks After Blocking Coronavirus Rescue Package -- 4th Update
DJ
02:08pWorld Bank could deploy $150 billion over 15 months in coronavirus battle
RE
02:04pMexico inflation seen above central bank 3% target again in first half of March - Reuters poll
RE
02:03pU.N. chief wants $2 billion to help poor countries combat coronavirus
RE
02:02pEuropean Consumers Despondent as Coronavirus Lockdowns Spread -- Update
DJ
01:51pCrude extends fall as U.S. gasoline slumps 20% amid demand fears
RE
01:47pMarket panic lingers despite unprecedented Fed support
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
4SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings
5ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group