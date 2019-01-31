Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Crude trading propels Shell's fourth quarter results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:35am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday that crude trading boosted its fourth quarter profits to a four-year high even as oil prices collapsed.

Benchmark Brent oil prices collapsed from a four-year high of $86 in early October to a low of $50 a barrel within weeks.

Shell is the world's largest oil trader, buying an selling over 10 million barrels a day. The trading operations often help oil producers offset large swings in oil prices and in some cases can generate large profits.

Shell said that its trading operations in the previous three quarters were weak. For the year, trading of refined products such as gasoline and diesel was weaker in 2018 compared to the previous year, while crude oil trading was stronger and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading gave a further boost, Shell said in its results.

The trading results, which the company did not disclose in detail, were boosted by the Anglo-Dutch firm's positions in Oman and Brazil, two of its large oil production hubs, Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aOil prices extend rise this month on signs of tighter supply
RE
07:54aItaly fourth quarter GDP contracts, throwing economy into recession
RE
07:54aGFAR GLOBAL FORUM ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH : Achieving greater impact together
PU
07:50aGlobal funds raise equities to highest in nearly a year
RE
07:48aIran says Europe's new trade mechanism is 'first step' - TV
RE
07:47aOil faces uphill struggle as shale, growth risks challenge OPEC cuts
RE
07:45aEurozone Slowdown Feeds Fears About Faltering Global Growth -- Update
DJ
07:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Poised to Extend Gains on Fed Boost
DJ
07:44aBritish car industry warns against no-deal Brexit as investment slumps
RE
07:41aOPEC oil output drops in January on Saudi cut, outages and sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.