Cruise Ship Interiors Expo : Offers Focus for Design Ideas

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading professionals responsible for delivering the luxury cruising experience will gather at the Miami Beach Convention from June 18-20, 2019 for the world's first event focusing exclusively on the interior design, architecture and outfitting needed to inspire one of the tourist industry's most discerning clienteles.

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo, will attract the global cruise industry's interior design, refurbishment and outfitting specialists.

Petu Kummala, Director of Interior Design at Carnival, says, "Cruise Ship Interiors Expo is an exciting and needed addition to the cruise industry's Design and Architecture which will provide a source for designers and suppliers to connect, exchange ideas and see the latest products that can be used on future projects."

The event includes a two-day Conference program that has attracted top tier speakers from key cruise industry innovators, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Virgin Voyages, and designers from Studio Dado, YSA Design and BG Studio, among others.

Toby Walters, chief executive, Cruise Ship Interiors Expo, says, "Significant growth in cruise ship passenger numbers and the attraction of new nationalities and groups to cruising has fueled a rapid transformation in marine interior and outfitting. The conference program reflects that dynamism, kicking off with a leaders' debate that will be followed by sessions focusing on sustainability at sea, color predictions, future design trends, and passenger flow, among others."

The parallel Cruise Ship Interiors Expo will offer visitors the chance to investigate the developments that are changing the cruising experience for guests, showcasing more than 250 companies from the design, furnishing, flooring and decking, lighting, fabrics and entertainment technology worlds.

Walters adds: "Our advisory board includes some of the leading lights of the industry, ensuring that the conference program and the spread of exhibitors are right on point for professionals making their living from Florida's thriving cruise business, and for anyone interested in travel and lifestyle choices."

Cruise Ship Interiors Expo is free to attend during business hours, June 18-20, 2019. The event is also co-located with Marine Catering Expo, where galley and restaurant stakeholders can meet with qualified buyers from the passenger ship sector.



