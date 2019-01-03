Cruise and DoorDash Announce Partnership to Test Autonomous Deliveries

Cruise and DoorDash today announced they are partnering to pilot food
and grocery delivery by Cruise’s autonomous vehicles through the
DoorDash platform. The testing program will begin in early 2019 with an
initial focus on the San Francisco market.
“Delivery is a significant opportunity for Cruise as we prepare to
commercialize our autonomous vehicle technology and transform
transportation,” said Cruise CEO Dan Ammann. “Partnering with DoorDash
will provide us with critical learnings as we further our mission to
deliver technology that makes people’s lives better and more convenient.”
DoorDash, the fastest growing player in the dynamic last mile delivery
space, will use Cruise autonomous vehicles to test and improve the
efficiency of getting food and groceries from DoorDash’s merchants to
its customers’ doors. As part of the program, select DoorDash customers
will receive deliveries from their favorite restaurants via a Cruise
autonomous vehicle. In addition to ready-made restaurant meals, the
partnership will also explore grocery fulfillment via Cruise vehicles
for select grocers already partnered with DoorDash. DoorDash and Cruise
expect to evaluate and develop safety, operational, and other learnings
in the pilot.
“We are excited to partner with Cruise to develop our expertise in the
autonomous vehicle delivery space,” said Tony Xu, CEO of DoorDash. “We
see autonomous vehicles playing a major role in the future of delivery
as consumer behaviors continue to shift online, and we are confident
Cruise’s leading technology will help us scale to meet growing consumer
demand.”
Cruise, a global leader in autonomous vehicle technology and DoorDash,
the fastest growing delivery platform, will leverage their complementary
capabilities and innovative technology to capture essential insights as
the companies reimagine mobility and logistics.
About Cruise
Cruise Automation was founded in 2013 by Kyle Vogt and Dan Kan, with a
shared a vision to transform mobility through the large-scale deployment
of autonomous vehicle technology. In 2016, Cruise partnered with General
Motors to help scale this vision as the company deployed its first test
fleet of self-driving cars. Since then, Cruise has continued to develop
its pioneering technology, while receiving additional backing from
SoftBank and Honda Motor Company. With fleets on the road in California,
Arizona and Michigan, Cruise is on the way to making commercialized
self-driving cars a reality.
About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their
favorite local and national businesses in 3,000 cities across the United
States and Canada. Founded in the summer of 2013, DoorDash empowers
merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery,
data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing
delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile
delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing
communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash
blog or at www.doordash.com.
