Crunch Fitness Strengthens Customer Experience Management Program With New SMG Partnership

08/18/2020 | 10:04am EDT

Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has announced a new customer experience management program with growing fitness franchise Crunch Fitness. To continue providing a high-quality fitness experience and drive member retention, Crunch is partnering with SMG to collect, interpret and act on both solicited and unsolicited feedback.

Founded in 1989, Crunch owns, operates and franchises more than 360 gyms in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and Spain. The company’s fitness offerings include high-quality strength and cardio equipment, personalized training programs, dynamic group fitness classes, Crunch Live online video workouts and a Crunch Signature premium offering available at 30 locations nationwide.

“As a rapidly growing franchise, our focus was finding an experience management program that is scalable and allows us to deliver insights to each of our clubs,” said Crunch Fitness EVP of Marketing and Branding Chad Waetzig. “Through a unique blend of intuitive technology and hands-on professional services, SMG is helping us learn more about our members, improve the club experience and drive member loyalty.”

With SMG’s customer experience management program, Crunch Fitness is capturing member feedback at the club level. In conjunction with solicited feedback, Crunch is measuring and responding to unsolicited social feedback with SMG’s online reputation management platform. Member feedback is delivered to the smg360® reporting platform in real-time, providing Crunch with a holistic view of the member experience while the platform’s automated reporting provides the field with local member feedback, areas of focus and targeted insights.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all kinds of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,500,000 members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Australia, and Costa Rica.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.


© Business Wire 2020
