Crux Informatics Expands Data Delivery Reach to AWS Data Exchange

11/14/2019 | 01:00pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux Informatics ("Crux"), a leading data delivery and operations company, today announced it has joined the newly-launched AWS Data Exchange service from Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS Data Exchange, is a service that makes it easy for millions of AWS customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. Availability on AWS Data Exchange further delivers on Crux's mission to make reliable data from suppliers accessible for consumers around the globe.

Crux Informatics (PRNewsfoto/Crux Informatics)

Companies today are faced with the challenge of ingesting complex data from a wide variety of suppliers at scale, resulting in significant time and resource investments. As the industry utility that simplifies the data ingestion, operations, and delivery process, Crux ensures that data flows seamlessly between suppliers and financial companies, so they can focus their resources on extracting value from the data. Customers using AWS Data Exchange and the AWS Marketplace are now able to easily access validated data from Crux, and data suppliers can leverage Crux's capabilities to distribute on AWS Data Exchange.

"Data suppliers and their customers across financial services have told us they want to work with Crux to connect and operate with data sets at scale so we are delighted to welcome Crux to AWS Data Exchange to feed data into customer's applications, analytics, and machine learning models running on AWS," said Samantha Gibson, Head of Financial Services Business Development, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "As our customers continue to move to the cloud, they're looking for new ways to simplify how they find and consume data and we are excited to see the innovation made possible by having diverse, high-quality, and well-curated data from Crux available on AWS Data Exchange."

"We are proud to collaborate with AWS to deliver reliable, timely and digestible data into their innovative AWS Data Exchange," said Philip Brittan, CEO at Crux Informatics. "With availability in AWS Data Exchange, we're taking another step forward in giving our clients the ability to find and access the data they need with the high degree of operational excellence they've come to expect from Crux."

As of today, AWS Data Exchange customers can access Crux-delivered data directly. See here a selection of over 70 free datasets available on AWS Data Exchange. At the same time, data suppliers can now work with Crux to connect and deliver their data in AWS Data Exchange. Crux takes care of onboarding, validating and reliably operating your data feeds onto AWS Data Exchange, enabling you to accelerate distribution and scale operational efficiency. Connect with us to get your data delivered today.

About Crux Informatics
Crux helps companies reliably get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. By working directly with suppliers and serving multiple clients across many data sources, Crux unlocks economies of scale. We deliver data at a lower cost, with a faster time to market, in a standard easy-to-use way, and at a consistently high level of service and security. For more information on how we simplify data delivery, please visit: www.cruxinformatics.com.

Media Contact
Grace Keith Rodriguez
Caliber Corporate Advisers
grace@calibercorporate.com
917.985.6630 ext. 03

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crux-informatics-expands-data-delivery-reach-to-aws-data-exchange-300958647.html

SOURCE Crux Informatics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
