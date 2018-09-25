Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cruz Street Digital to exhibit and attend The Ascent Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2018 / Cruz Street Digital will be exhibiting at this year's Ascent Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

Ascent is a two-day Conference October 3rd and 4th focused on bringing together senior leaders in the East Coast Tech community to learn, collaborate, and build the relationships needed to drive meaningful change. We've curated an experience that the industry needs, focused on education and networking that will help accelerate innovation.

  • 2,000+ VCs, Founders, and Decisions Makers
  • 1,000 Meetings, 200 Demos, 70 Roundtables, and 50 Talks all Curated for VCs and Founders
  • 2 Private After Parties, Fun Pub Crawls, And A Taste of NYC's Best Food
  • 1 FounderConnect App for Networking

AGENDA

For our most updated agenda, please go to our website (www.ascentconf.com)

PLATINUM SPONSORS

  • WeWork
  • Oracle

EXHIBITING SPONSORS

  • TriNet
  • Managed by Q
  • Revthority
  • Bedrock Wealth Strategies
  • Vettery
  • ProspectCloud
  • BlindData
  • ConnectandSell
  • Scrum.org
  • Topcoder
  • Lead IQ
  • General Assembly
  • Bunker Labs
  • Techstars
  • Citrin Cooperman

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.ascentconf.com

Or, contact Anna Patela at

anna@ascentconf.com

SOURCE: Cruz Street Digital


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pTHE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : to Issue Third Quarter Financial Results on October 31
PR
08:01pAllgress Recognized for its Critical Capabilities in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Risk Management Solutions
GL
08:01pSigma Unveils Five New Global Vision Lenses
GL
08:01pSmithfield Foods Employees Rally Together to Support Feeding America® During Hunger Action Month™
GL
08:01pTUESDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Music & Electronics Stores, Packaging & Containers
AQ
08:01pCONSUMERS ENERGY : Plugs in to Clean Energy Future, Turning to Electric Vehicles for Company Employees
PR
08:01pIWBI Announces First WELL Portfolio Participants
BU
08:01pXcel Brands, Inc. Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 Stevie Awards for Great Employers
GL
08:01pKedalion Therapeutics Broadens Leadership Team with Vice President of Engineering
BU
08:01pVantage Advisors Announces Research Findings on Financial Industry Awareness and the JOBS Act
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.