Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cryoquip, LLC Files Trade Secrets Case Against Incryo Systems Pvt. Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:01am EST

MURRIETA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 28, 2018, Cryoquip, LLC, a subsidiary of Cryogenic Industries, Inc., based in Murrieta, California, filed a lawsuit against Incryo Systems Pvt. Ltd. based in India, and against Cryoquip’s former employee, Bryan Smith, who Incryo lists as its Technical Director.

Nikkiso
Nikkiso


In the lawsuit filed in the Riverside County Superior Court (Case No. SWC1801113), Cryoquip alleges that Incryo and Smith misappropriated Cryoquip’s equipment designs predominantly related to Cryoquip’s cryogenic vaporizers. 

Cryoquip is committed to ensuring that its customers and the industry as a whole are apprised of the true facts and that there is no confusion in the marketplace regarding the relationship between Cryoquip and Incryo.  Cryoquip is not affiliated in any way with Incryo, and Incryo is not authorized to use Cryoquip’s name, designs, processes, photographs, technical documentation, or web content to further Incryo’s business.

In addition to its claim for misappropriation of trade secrets, Cryoquip also asserts in its lawsuit a claim for breach of contract against Smith, as well as claims for tortious business interference, and state and federal unfair competition against both Incryo and Smith.

Cryoquip is represented by Daniel J. Kessler, Esq. and Amber M. Sanchez, Esq. of Burkhalter Kessler Clement & George, LLP based in Irvine, California.

ABOUT CRYOQUIP, LLC
Cryoquip, a Cryogenic Industries Company, is the world’s leading fabricators of cryogenic vaporizers and industrial gas equipment. Cryoquip’s capabilities span the entire spectrum of cryogenic equipment from the fabrication of cold boxes used to manufacture the liquefied gases themselves to equipment that stores and uses the gases in a multitude of applications.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com 

Cryoquip-logo-blue.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:37aPININFARINA : Easy rider
AQ
06:37aEnd of the road for carlos ghosn?
AQ
06:37aSTORA ENSO : completes negotiations on possible temporary layoffs at Oulu
AQ
06:36aMB FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:36aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors in Minnesota > Consolidated Communications
AQ
06:36aSTARBUCKS : Expanding U.S. Delivery Service With Uber Eats
DJ
06:35aFACEBOOK : testing 'LOL' app to woo kids, experts wary
AQ
06:35aCARSALES COM : Suzuki Jimny bakkie could be under consideration
AQ
06:35aPREMIER FARNELL : introduces the TGF4000 Series from Aim-TTi providing class leading performance alongside unrivalled value for money
AQ
06:34aChina prosecutors order arrest of four executives at Huarong for alleged bribery
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
2LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4EASYJET : EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma Receives Milestone Payment From Partner Link He..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.