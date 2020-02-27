Cryos USA Hosts First Assisted Reproductive Technology Symposium

Cryos USA - International Sperm and Egg Bank, based in Orlando, shared the results of their first ever scientific symposium on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) held at the Grand Bohemian hotel on Friday, February 21, 2020. Over 100 IVF Physicians, embryologists and donor coordinators across the US and abroad met to gain knowledge, get inspiration and partake in networking opportunities.

Six national and five international speakers presented topics on ethics, legislation, donor children, donor sperm, donor eggs and genetics. Panel discussions with the audience commenced after each topic was completed. Some topics included “Disclosure of Anonymity”, “Who are the Parents”, “Space, Time and Energy of Oocyte Development”, “Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Time lapse to Enhance the Patient Journey”, and “The Feasibility and Associated Risks of Germline Editing”.

One exciting announcement was given by Dr. Eleanor Stevenson who discussed male factor infertility and told the group about a new science-based, non-commercial website called all-about-fertility.com which will provide an anonymous support forum specifically for men, articles, webinars and videos created by experts within the fertility field.

“We are very excited to share the phenomenal results of our first US symposium. Our speakers will be highlighted in upcoming videos shared on our LinkedIn social media page. Our responding attendees have rated the overall satisfaction with this symposium as very satisfied 100 percent.” said Corey Burke, Cryos USA Tissue Bank Director. “Additionally, we did an open house on Thursday night and the feedback was great. We were honored to show off our sperm bank and egg bank facilities and then have this prestigious lineup of speakers for our US customers on Friday.”

This event was the third Cryos International Symposium, but the first to occur in the USA. Cryos USA is an Orlando based sperm and egg bank that provides over 170 frozen sperm donors and 130 frozen egg donors to those needing help with reproductive medicine.

For more information about Cryos visit cryosinternational.com.

About Cryos USA – International Sperm and Egg Bank

As the world’s largest sperm bank and first free-standing, independent egg bank in the U.S., Cryos USA – International Sperm and Egg Bank is the leader in third-party reproduction and personalized insemination service.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005825/en/