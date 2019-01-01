CrypticCoin (CRYP) Key Advantages and Ongoing Achievements Further Advance the Cutting-Edge Cryptocurrency and Enhanced Privacy Coin

MALTA, Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – CrypticCoin Foundation today announces recent highlights and future milestones for CrypticCoin (CRYP), a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency coin on its own blockchain that connects the best privacy and anonymity practices with lightning-fast transaction speeds. CrypticCoin is not dependent on any other platform. CrypticCoin is its own blockchain ecosystem.



CrypticCoin is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency and enhanced privacy coin that allows its users to engage in direct transactions with higher levels of privacy and security as well as speeds that are faster and cheaper than credit and debit card transactions. CrypticCoin includes features such as the ZeroCash / Zcash (ZEC) protocol and many other enhanced and mixed security/privacy features. CrypticCoin (CRYP) is now trading on four top exchanges listed on https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/crypticcoin/#markets . Feel free to go to one of these premier exchanges to get CrypticCoin now and become an early adopter today!

CrypticCoin was born on January 18, 2018, when there were roughly 7,598,607,351 humans currently living on planet Earth. This became the basis of the max supply (7,598,607,351) of CrypticCoin, which would equate to about one CRYP for every person on Earth. Key milestones achieved during this inaugural year of CrypticCoin are highlighted below.

CrypticCoin was successfully launched worldwide as an FCO (Free Coin Offering) and not as an ICO (Initial Coin Offering). This is very similar to the way Bitcoin (BTC) was launched as an FCO (Free Coin Offering), yet CrypticCoin (CRYP) is faster, more private and trading at a fraction of the price of Bitcoin. Being an FCO, CrypticCoin and its global community have accomplished much as a community-driven coin without an ICO.

There is no universal solution that provides unsurpassed levels of confidentiality, fast transaction speeds, and use of minimum competing resources. CrypticCoin addresses this problem with its own unique solution. CrypticCoin has released secured wallets on multiple operating platforms and uses Simple Payment Verification (SPV) technology for superfast transactions, which are even quicker than credit and debit card transactions.

With CrypticCoin, users can choose public or private transactions. Public transactions are recorded to the CrypticCoin public ledger unchanged with the sender’s and receiver’s public CrypticCoin addresses and the amount of CRYP transferred. Private CrypticCoin transactions are recorded to the public ledger using a one-time public key that is generated by a special algorithm so that when analyzing the blockchain, these transactions are not traceable and cannot be mapped to another transaction.



Anonymous payments provide users with the highest levels of privacy while conducting exchanges between peers and merchants. CrypticCoin integrates Tor-based IP obfuscation, Hybrid Stealth Addressing and the ZeroCash protocol to achieve high levels of anonymous use.

ADDITIONAL COMPLETED CRYPTICCOIN HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2018

The CrypticCoin community has accomplished a lot for a coin that started as a community coin without an ICO. Here are some additional key points of accomplishment for CrypticCoin in its first year in existence since its launch on January 18, 2018.

CrypticCoin was created so the world can participate in the new blockchain movement, allowing anyone on earth the opportunity to purchase or own one CRYP. CrypticCoin was made as a global remittance option that is private and borderless. The intention was to make a privacy coin with multiple layers of security that functioned with a “Tor FIRST” thought process.

Release of Whitepaper: CrypticCoin first released its initial whitepaper. The white paper has since been translated into multiple languages to serve users from many diﬀerent walks of life. CrypticCoin is about getting CRYP to the masses.

Technical Whitepaper Release: CrypticCoin released the technical version of its whitepaper shortly after the initial non-technical whitepaper. This white paper goes more in-depth into the math and scientiﬁc aspects of CrypticCoin.

Ending of FCO: On or about May 22, 2018, the FCO (Free Coin Oﬀering) or “FREE COINS FOR EARLY ADOPTERS” officially closed.

Wallet Development: CrypticCoin ﬁnalized its ﬁrst Tor-based privacy wallet, available in Windows, MacOS and Linux. The full wallet makes the wallet a full node. Each user that uses our wallet becomes a node in the network, thereby helping CrypticCoin conﬁrmations happen fast.

CrypticCoin TestNet: Initial TestNet launch was opened to a group of CrypticCoin administrators. The system was tested and vetted by a core group of the community and expanded from there. All the TestNet issues were reported to an issues document and collectively solved.

Crowdfunding Forum: The CrypticCoin crowdfunding forum was launched to help support best ideas from the community. CrypticCoin created the CrypticCoin Community Forum so that the community can assist with donations that are dedicated towards new ideas and future development.

CrypticCoin Blockchain Launch: This was the moment the worldwide CrypticCoin community was waiting for – the oﬃcial public launch of the CrypticCoin Blockchain. The oﬃcial launch consisted of the launch of the full coin ecosystem of CrypticCoin along with wallets for various operating systems. This coin is not dependent on any other platform. CrypticCoin is its own blockchain ecosystem.

FCO CrypticCoins Provided: The CrypticCoin FCO was extended. The list for CrypticCoin citizens participating to receive FCO Coins ended August 1, 2018 temporarily to allow some additional users to learn and participate in CrypticCoin’s education platform.

Crypto Education Platform: CrypticCoin will set the framework for its community-driven crypto education platform. Having a crypto education focus is a major key to aid in the tipping point of knowledge sharing about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Strategic Relations for Vendors and Merchants: CrypticCoin has worked out business development relationships with https://www.coinpayments.net , an integrated payment gateway for cryptocurrencies, and https://mycryptocheckout.com , which allows you to accept cryptocurrency payments for WordPress, in order to allow vendors to start accepting CrypticCoin as a form of payment. Also, if you are a vendor (e.g. an online store, a physical retail store, etc.) and would be interested in working with or accepting CrypticCoin and have any questions, please make sure to contact info@crypticcoin.io .

Exchange Listings: CrypticCoin is listed on four top exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. Each one of these exchanges were a success at listing CrypticCoin.

Oﬃcial Mining: Pool building the global mining community has been accomplished by expanding our mining pools to multiple continents with a number of nodes and servers in various countries.

Biggest Gainer on CoinMarketCap: November 5 to 9, 2018, CrypticCoin made it onto CoinMarketCap’s biggest gainers in the cryptomarkets. Its highest ranking on CoinMarketCap was 260.

CRYPTICCOIN MILESTONES FOR 2019 AND BEYOND

The CRYPfoundation and the CrypticCoin Global Community are really excited for the updates that are coming soon. CrypticCoin has major plans for 2019 and the future. Here are a few key milestones for 2019 that CrypticCoin plans on accomplishing.

Enhanced Protection: The focus for 2019 is on having greater privacy and greater security to protect CRYP holders from blockchain threats and other economic threats with increased performance.

Sapling Update: CrypticCoin is to integrate and update its core system with the new ZeroCash / Zcash Protocol Update.

I2P Integration within Wallets: An anonymous network layer that allows for censorship-resistant, peer-to-peer communication.

RSK Smart-Contract Support: Encrypted P2P Chat.

OTHER ADDITIONAL FUTURE FEATURES MAY INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

- CrypticCoin Masternodes

- CrypticCoin Ambassador Program

- CrypticCoin Hackathons

- CrypticCoin Bounty Program

- Atomic Swap Protocol

- New Full Wallet

- Lite Wallet

- Paper Wallet

- Mobile Wallet

- Explorer, Pool and Miner working through Tor

- Custom Tor Relay System

- Digishield / Multi-shield

- i2P Additional Integration

- POS System for Sports/Entertainment venue focus. Allowing venues to allow patrons to take credit or crypto using our systems.

- Trezor / Ledger Compatibility

ABOUT CRYPTICCOIN

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, security and transaction speed. Visit https://crypticcoin.io and download the non-technical white paper or the technical white paper for more information. It was created by an ecosystem comprised of top international cryptocurrency developers. To eliminate the risks inherent in an ICO, CrypticCoin began its initial coin distribution and launch through a FreeCO or FCO (Free Coin Offering).

Some additional links include: