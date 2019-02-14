CrypticCoin (CRYP) Partners with CryptoOracle to Deliver Community-Driven Global Blockchain Technology Solutions

MALTA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- CrypticCoin Foundation (CRYP), a global blockchain foundation focused on privacy and security, announces today that it has partnered with CryptoOracle, a community-first venture capitalist (“VC”) focused on utilizing Distributed Ledger Technology (“DLT”), also known as blockchain technology, to enhance business processes. The partnership focuses on joint marketing and execution within the blockchain ecosystem.



CryptoOracle’s team is led by James Haft. Mr. Haft brings over 30 years of experience in emerging markets and technology. He is the co-founder of ClimateCoin, Condo.com and NXTPLabs. He was formerly the head of Asian Investment Bank for Bear Sterns and Furman Selz.

Mr. Shannon Allen, CIO of CrypticCoin Foundation, states, “Partnering with CryptoOracle and its global partners will empower us on our mission towards global awareness and blockchain adoption.”

James Haft, Managing Partner of CryptoOracle, comments, “We build communities to create opportunities. In Shannon, we have a strong and passionate partner who is building a CrypticCoin community to service its members.”

CrypticCoin recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. Celebrate with us by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5InXsAoJU4&feature=youtu.be

About CryptoOracle

CryptoOracle is a community-first venture capitalist founded on the belief that blockchain technology is the key to solving many of the hardest business and social problems facing society. CryptoOracle is committed to providing opportunities for growth within the decentralized technology community. The company launched CryptoMondays, one of the largest global blockchain meetups. CryptoMondays is about building local communities of like-minded people who are passionate about Crypto, gathering to share their views and to network with the goal of strengthening their local Crypto communities. These local communities comprise a global network of CryptoMondays attendees.

For more information, please contact inquiry@cryptooracle.io or visit http://www.cryptooracle.io

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency and enhanced privacy coin that allows its users to engage in direct transactions with higher levels of privacy and security, as well as speeds that are faster and cheaper than credit and debit card transactions. CrypticCoin includes features such as the ZeroCash / Zcash (ZEC) protocol and many other enhanced and mixed security/privacy features. CrypticCoin (CRYP) is trading on several top exchanges ( https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/crypticcoin/#markets ). Go to one of these premier exchanges to get CrypticCoin today.

For more information on CrypticCoin, please contact info@crypticcoin.io or visit https://CrypticCoin.io

