Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crypto CPA Bryce Welker Gives Tax Tips Ahead of April 15th Deadline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

MUNICH, Germany, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinTracking.info, the software company behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency tax calculator, is reminding US-based cryptocurrency traders that the IRS will let you deduct up to $3,000 in cryptocurrency trading losses from your day job income. The deadline to file for tax year 2018 is midnight on April 15th.

Understanding crypto tax deductions

Each time you sell cryptocurrency, you trigger a taxable event. That means that if you didn’t sell cryptocurrency in 2018, your loss or gain has yet to be realized. In other words, if you didn’t sell, you probably don’t have to pay taxes on your cryptocurrency holdings. 

If you sold your cryptocurrency asset for more than you paid for it, it’s considered to be a capital gain. Capital gains add to your tax burden because they increase your taxable income. Capital losses do the opposite: they reduce your taxable income.

Failing to report your cryptocurrency gains is a big mistake

“The vast majority of cryptocurrencies aren’t completely anonymous,” says CPA Bryce Welker of Crush the CPA Exam. “Bitcoin and most digital currencies record every transaction on a ledger which is accessible to the public. Armed with this knowledge, the IRS could potentially use the tools at their disposal to connect your Bitcoin and other digital currency addresses to you.”

Find out where you stand with CoinTracking.info

CoinTracking.info automatically imports your trading data and produces a tax report, which you can use to file your taxes. There’s even an IRS form 8949 generator, which further reduces the amount of paperwork you have to do. IRS form 8949 is the form that you need to submit with your taxes to file a capital gain or loss.

If you initiated 100 trades or less in 2018, you can use CoinTracking.info for free. There’s also a demo account you can use to explore how it works before you sign up.

About CoinTracking.info

CoinTracking.info’s creators first debuted their software in 2013-- and they’ve been adding new features ever since. Features like support for over 75 exchanges and reports like an IRS form 8949 generator, a FBAR report, top-rated mobile apps, API integration and other powerful features have helped it earn credibility from both cryptocurrency traders and cryptocurrency CPAs.

Name: Alex Munkachy
Phone number: +34666233484
Email: alex@cointracking.info

CoinTracking-1140x694.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:23pLGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2019 Home Closings and 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
GL
07:22pEVO PAYMENTS : Announces Pricing of Offering of 5,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
AQ
07:22pCASSINI RESOURCES : Capital Raising
PU
07:22pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ReWalk Robotics Prices 816,914 Share Registered Direct Offering @$5.2025/Share
PU
07:22pDEVEX RESOURCES : Placement and Non Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
07:20pSecond Lady Karen Pence to Visit NASA's Johnson Space Center
PR
07:18pFACEBOOK : WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats
RE
07:17pANGI HOMESERVICES : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
07:17pHORIZON OIL : Elevala and Ketu fields PRL 21 PNG
PU
07:15pTARGA RESOURCES : Announces Closing of 45 Percent Interest Sale in Bakken Assets
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TUI : TUI : Presentation (PDF)
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats
3Second Lady Karen Pence to Visit NASA's Johnson Space Center
4IMAGEONE MEDICAL : Team Solidifies Their Position as Florida's Only Engineer-owned Medical Equipment Servic..
5MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LTD : MAYNE PHARMA : investor presentation to Goldmans conference

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About