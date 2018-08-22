Crypto Corner Podcast: Pablo Gonzalez of Genesis Blockchain Technologies Launches First Mobile Decentralized Currency Exchange at #Futurist18 and CTO of Gopher Protocol (OTCQB: GOPH) Talks about Synergies with Companies using Gopher AI and GRC Technology

NEW YORK and DELTA, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investorideas.com, a leader in crypto and blockchain investing news reports on what’s driving the cryptocurrency markets with today’s edition of Crypto Corner, now available in podcast.



Today’s podcast includes interviews with Pablo Gonzalez, CEO of Genesis Blockchain Technologies, a keynote speaker and panelist at the recent Blockchain Futurist Conference (https://futuristconference.com/) held in Toronto, Canada and commentary from Danny Rittman, CTO of Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) who attended the conference as an industry expert.

Pablo launched the first mobile decentralized currency exchange at the conference and talks about the creation of the app and its significance. He also discusses the friendly regulatory environment in Costa Rica, where the company is based, that views cryptocurrencies as commodities, not securities.

Pablo invited Danny Rittman, CTO of Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) to attend the conference with him as an industry expert in blockchain and AI and discusses the synergies between the two companies. “I would summarize Danny by the genius adjective. I think he is brilliant and the GRC technology he created can radically change the blockchain space.”

He went on to say, “We are talking about decentralization; we use the internet which is an extremely centralized method of communication. Being able to replace that with radio waves sounds like science fiction, but it’s not science fiction, he is actually doing it. If we can partner with Danny and Gopher to bring about this change in the industry, we would be privileged and we can seriously revolutionize the blockchain industry.”

Pablo tells listeners the app is now available for download on the Google Play App store by searching for Genesis Exchange and Wallet and they are offering incentives to traders by giving away ten dollars of ethereum (for next 2 weeks) so they can get started.

Listen to today’s Crypto Corner Podcast:

http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2018/082118-GOPH.mp3

Subscribe to Podcast RSS feed:

http://www.investorideas.com/rss/feeds/Podcasts-Crypto.xml



Read other editions of the Crypto Corner

Get the Crypto Corner News by email Get Crypto Corner News

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) is a development-stage company which consider itself a Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. Gopher’s exclusive licensor filed a non-provisional patent covering a proprietary GRC Blockchain-Based Radio Generated Digital Currency on June 19, 2018. Additionally Gopher’s Avant! AI technology has been designed to supervise the Blockchain System to keep records of all data exchanges. The AI system will be embedded as an integral part of Gopher’s digital coin Blockchain system.



For more info on Gopher and its technologies visit http://gopherprotocol.com/

Genesis Blockchain Technologies (GBT)



GBT is a powerful cryptocurrency centralized / decentralized exchange which will include a broad range of services and benefits from cryptocurrency and blockchain markets development, while avoiding complications and risks arising from cryptocurrency ownership, transfer, and exchange.

The powerful GBTDesk aggregator ensuring exchange of cryptocurrencies for fiat currencies under smart contracts without intermediaries is a key element of GBT.

Download the Genesis Exchange and Wallet App at Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.genesismobile

More info on the sector:

Investor Ideas is positioning as a leader in blockchain and crypto content with its Bitcoin and Blockchain portals Bitcoinandblockchainstocks.com, Cryptocurrencyinvestorideas.com and Blockchaininvestorideas.com



For investors following the sector Investor Ideas has a comprehensive Bitcoin, Blockchain and Digital Currency Stocks Directory

Talk about the sector with other companies and investors- Join our LinkedIn Group Blockchain and Digital Currency Stocks and ICO's - Latest News and Commentary https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13560073

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news and press releases plus we create original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends from Investorideas.com with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos talking about cannabis, crypto, technology including AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investorideas.com original branded content includes the daily Crypto Corner and Podcast, Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas #Potcasts #Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast and the Stock Guru daily podcast on Support and Resistance Trading.

The Crypto Corner is part of the Investor Ideas Membership content

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com: http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. More disclaimer info: http://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Disclosure: this newsletter and podcast is sponsored content by featured companies Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) and its blockchain and crypto technologies and GBT Technologies. More info: http://www.investorideas.com/About/News/Clientspecifics.asp

Cryptocurrency Disclaimer

Investorideas.com news content is not meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell cryptocurrencies and Investorideas.com does not directly sell cryptocurrencies; but acts as a news and research resource for interested investors following the blockchain sector.

Copyright and ownership: Crypto Corner is an Investorideas.com content brand

Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: http://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Learn more about sponsoring the crypto corner and other branded content

Learn more about our news, PR and social media services at Investorideas.com

http://www.investorideas.com/Investors/Services.asp

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com

http://www.investorideas.com/About/Contact.asp

800-665-0411