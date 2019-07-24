 Crypto Industry Leader, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire to Testify Before the Senate Banking Committee About Regulations For Blockchain and Crypto

Circle:

What: Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire will be the lone crypto-industry representative testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs during a hearing titled, “Examining Regulatory Frameworks for Digital Currencies and Blockchain.”

When: Tuesday, July 30, at 10 am ET

Where: Dirksen Senate Office Building 538. You can watch the livestream here.

Additional details:

Circle has long advocated for changes to US policy. Despite the uncertain regulatory outlook, Circle will continue its advocacy efforts so the US economy is not left behind by opportunities created from digital asset and crypto innovation.

About Jeremy Allaire:

Jeremy Allaire is a technologist and entrepreneur who has built and led multiple global internet technology firms with thousands of employees, hundreds of millions of consumers served, and multiple successful public offerings on NASDAQ. Today, Mr. Allaire is the co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle, a global crypto financial services company that provides individuals, institutions and entrepreneurs with a platform to invest in, store, trade and use digital assets, and raise capital through online securities offerings.

Mr. Allaire has provided expert testimony on cryptocurrencies and digital assets before US Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Government Affairs, he has been named to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) High-Level Advisory Group on FinTech by Managing Director of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, and has provided testimony and policy recommendations at the highest levels inside of key financial regulatory and law enforcement agencies across the US, UK, Europe and Asia. Mr. Allaire frequently participates in international forums focused on the future of the international monetary and economic system.

About Circle:

Circle was founded in 2013 on the belief that public blockchains and crypto-assets would replace the world’s closed, proprietary financial systems, allowing everyone everywhere to participate in an economy that is fairer, more inclusive, and more accessible.

Circle is the most regulated crypto company in the world, with an E-Money Issuer License to operate in the European Economic Area, Money Transmitter Licenses in 48 US states, and the first BitLicense to be awarded by the New York Department of Financial Services. Circle also operates and is licensed as Broker-Dealer and Alternative Trading System by FINRA, and recently received a comprehensive Digital Assets Business License in Bermuda for its international operations.

