Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 Crypto Industry Leader, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire to Testify Before the Senate Banking Committee About Regulations For Blockchain and Crypto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

Circle:

What: Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire will be the lone crypto-industry representative testifying before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs during a hearing titled, “Examining Regulatory Frameworks for Digital Currencies and Blockchain.”

When: Tuesday, July 30, at 10 am ET

Where: Dirksen Senate Office Building 538. You can watch the livestream here.

Additional details:

Circle has long advocated for changes to US policy. Despite the uncertain regulatory outlook, Circle will continue its advocacy efforts so the US economy is not left behind by opportunities created from digital asset and crypto innovation.

About Jeremy Allaire:

Jeremy Allaire is a technologist and entrepreneur who has built and led multiple global internet technology firms with thousands of employees, hundreds of millions of consumers served, and multiple successful public offerings on NASDAQ. Today, Mr. Allaire is the co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle, a global crypto financial services company that provides individuals, institutions and entrepreneurs with a platform to invest in, store, trade and use digital assets, and raise capital through online securities offerings.

Mr. Allaire has provided expert testimony on cryptocurrencies and digital assets before US Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Government Affairs, he has been named to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) High-Level Advisory Group on FinTech by Managing Director of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, and has provided testimony and policy recommendations at the highest levels inside of key financial regulatory and law enforcement agencies across the US, UK, Europe and Asia. Mr. Allaire frequently participates in international forums focused on the future of the international monetary and economic system.

About Circle:

Circle was founded in 2013 on the belief that public blockchains and crypto-assets would replace the world’s closed, proprietary financial systems, allowing everyone everywhere to participate in an economy that is fairer, more inclusive, and more accessible.

Circle is the most regulated crypto company in the world, with an E-Money Issuer License to operate in the European Economic Area, Money Transmitter Licenses in 48 US states, and the first BitLicense to be awarded by the New York Department of Financial Services. Circle also operates and is licensed as Broker-Dealer and Alternative Trading System by FINRA, and recently received a comprehensive Digital Assets Business License in Bermuda for its international operations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pLAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:36pVuitton, Moncler set high bar for luxury goods peers
RE
03:35pEXMceuticals Inc. Issues Shares for Debt
NE
03:34pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 24
DJ
03:33pCANNAMERICA BRANDS : to Host Corporate Update Webinar
AQ
03:31pTop Technology Leaders Recognized for Advancing D&I Initiatives
PR
03:31pDEUTSCHE BANK : Revamp Pushes Lender Into Big Loss -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:30pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : General Dynamics Bolster Full-Year Profit Forecasts -- Update
DJ
03:29pCOSTAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:29pUBS : Private Wealth Advisor Leslie Lauer Named to Barron's 2019 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1REPSOL : Repsol 2Q Net Profit Dropped
2DRAX GROUP PLC : DRAX : first half profit boosted by Iberdrola deal
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin shares crash on European sales hit
4FLOW TRADERS : FLOW TRADERS 2Q19 NTI  53.9M, STRATEGY REITERATED TO MAXIMIZE NTI GROWTH THROUGH SCALE AND EFF..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group