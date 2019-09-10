Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crypto.com : Adds Global Top-up via Wire Transfer for 21 Major Currencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 06:05am EDT

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has introduced a new method for users to deposit into Crypto.com fiat wallet, supporting 21 fiat currencies. Users now have the option to deposit up to $1,000,000 USD per day through bank transfer, avoiding currency exchange and credit card fees on their crypto purchase.

Crypto.com Adds Global Top-up via Wire Transfer for 21 Major Currencies

List of supported currencies: AUD, BGN, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HRK, HUF, ILS, JPY, NOK, NZD, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, USD, ZAR

Crypto.com will not charge any fees, but correspondent banks may charge network fees. Click here to learn more about the step-by-step set up and deposit flow.

*Please note that only users within permitted jurisdictions will see this top-up option.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

Crypto.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocom-adds-global-top-up-via-wire-transfer-for-21-major-currencies-300914920.html

SOURCE Crypto.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16aIDEAGEN : Partners with Nottingham Girls' Academy to Encourage more Women into Technology
AQ
06:16aVISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14aVIVENDI : Yemi Alade seals deal with Universal Music Africa
AQ
06:14aSWEDBANK : Latvian banks increase aggregate loan portfolio by 2.1% in H1
AQ
06:14aMCTC HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:13aTILRAY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06:12aPEUGEOT : Opel CEO says Brexit is delaying investments in British plants
RE
06:12aW R GRACE & CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aONESTREAM SOFTWARE : Receives Scores in 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group