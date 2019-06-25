Log in
Crypto.com : Chain Token (CRO) to be Listed on OKEx

06/25/2019 | 11:58pm EDT

HONG KONG, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that its Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) will be listed on OKEx with deposits beginning today and trading beginning on June 26, 2019. 

Crypto.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)

OKEx is a leading digital asset exchange that was launched to provide global users with a robust digital-asset-only exchange platform. OKEx currently offers token-to-token and futures-like trading. 

The Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) powers a high-performing native blockchain powering Crypto.com Pay which allows users to pay or get paid in crypto, anywhere. While customers reap generous cashback rewards through Crypto.com Pay, merchants also benefit from greatly reduced processing fees and near instant settlement.

About OKEx 

OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange, providing advanced financial services to traders globally by using blockchain technology. OKEx provides hundreds of token and futures trading pairs to help traders to optimize their strategy. We are also one of the top digital asset exchanges by trading volume, serving millions of users in over 100 countries. Our BTC futures trade has nearly $1.5B of volume daily, and is widely recognized as the gold standard for the industry. 

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto; the MCO Visa card, a metal card with no annual fees; and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 130+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

For press enquiries, please contact:
The Hoffman Agency
CryptoPR@hoffman.com

Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) to be Listed on OKEx

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocom-chain-token-cro-to-be-listed-on-okex-300875039.html

SOURCE Crypto.com


© PRNewswire 2019
