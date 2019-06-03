Crypto.com : Lists VeChain's VET Token

HONG KONG, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com , the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it has listed VeChain's VET Token to its Wallet & Card App.

VET joins a growing list of 26 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on the Crypto.com platform, such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), XRP, TrueUSD (TUSD), PAXOS (PAX), and its own MCO and CRO tokens.

VeChain is one of the few blockchain platforms with real-world business applications adopted by reputable enterprises across multiple sectors worldwide. It provides robust and secure blockchain infrastructure, enterprise solutions, turnkey packages and development tools in both software and hardware, that caters to business partners and developers to adopt blockchain solutions for business.

With VET added to the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, users can now buy VET at true cost with no fees at Crypto.com – credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to VET as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We're happy to have VeChain on board our platform. With our shared vision to drive innovative solutions in real-world use, we look forward to working with VeChain to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency."

Sunny Lu, Co-Founder and CEO of VeChain said: "Thank you for supporting VeChain in the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App. With the laser-focus on mass adoption and regulatory compliance, VeChain and Crypto.com are pushing blockchain and cryptocurrency to be part of people's daily life."

About VeChain

VeChain is a leading enterprise-focused dApp/ICO platform for products, services, and data. It aims to connect blockchain technology to real use cases by providing a robust infrastructure for data management and IoT solutions, removing issues with counterfeiting, data fraud, data manipulation, assurance practices, and business barriers such as financial services and 3rd party trust. VeChain is designed from the ground up to secure data entry methods and remove the borders between businesses, financial services, and data security. VeChain currently operates out of seven offices located in Shanghai, Singapore, Paris, Luxembourg, Palo Alto, Tokyo, and Hong Kong, with an international team of over 100 staff members including over 50 professional blockchain application developers. For more information, please visit: www.vechain.com .





About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

