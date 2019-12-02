CryptoChart CD Replacement System Uses Modern Technology to Solve a Lingering Issue in Healthcare

Medical imaging firm Novarad tackles problematic image sharing with an inexpensive, highly accessible new service

Novarad Corporation, a leader in the development of medical imaging software, today announced the launch of CryptoChart, a unique image sharing technology. Novarad engineered CryptoChart to serve as a secure, universal and inexpensive way to share medical images with patients and other healthcare providers through an easy-access QR code method. Doing so offers a compelling alternative to improve patient use and satisfaction for healthcare organizations who still use CDs to share images with patients.

Designed for streamlined use for both physicians and patients, CryptoChart consists only of a small, networked router and a compact QR code printer. By minimizing setup and support, time and cost are significantly reduced for physicians, leaving more time for patients. Simultaneously, patients are empowered to become more involved in their care as they have easier access to their information, and the ability to control health delivery organizations (HDOs) access to that information through a familiar technology.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our patient care experience while managing costs responsibly,” said Bruce Jonas, Director of Imaging at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. “Printing a QR code instead of burning a CD helps save us time and money, but it also helps us make medical images more accessible for our patients and referring physicians.”

In addition, the system is vendor-agnostic—able to receive images from any Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) modality or picture archiving and communications system (PACS). Once taken, images are uploaded to the Novarad ObjectVaultTM, a cloud-based storage system. From there, an encrypted, shareable QR code is printed. With this code, which is no larger than the average business card, patients and referring physicians can view and share images easily from their mobile device. Further, physicians can create a unique doctor access code to expedite sharing of images between facilities.

CryptoChart keeps Protected Health Information (PHI) top of mind on devices and eliminates the hassle of having to set up usernames and passwords for both physicians and patients, offering encryption strength that surpasses NSA-level security. The system also saves time and money. Healthcare providers can spend up to twenty minutes burning a CD while printing a QR code takes seconds. Additionally, a QR code costs less than a dollar, while the cost of a CD can fluctuate between two and four dollars plus shipping costs.

“CryptoChart excels where CDs fall short—offering the patient a voice in their healthcare with more control over their images,” said Paul Jensen, President at Novarad. “Addressing industry challenges is where Novarad shines. We continually innovate to improve healthcare experiences for both patients and providers. Introducing CryptoChart brings us one step closer toward our goal of reducing those moments when the patient feels most vulnerable.”

