Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Collaboration with Discover Blockchains as the Official NewsWire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 02:31am CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -  CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation in the upcoming Discover Blockchains conference as the Official NewsWire and a Media Sponsor for the event. Discover Blockchains, a leader in advancing the adoption of blockchain technology, is scheduled Sept. 16, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency in Houston, Texas, with a full day planned for the exploration of blockchain and crypto asset topics and time to delve into networking opportunities.

“We are gearing up for an exciting event as industry leaders from throughout the crypto and blockchain sectors converge on Houston this September,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “Discover Blockchains has designed an entire day of exposure to the ins and outs of blockchain and crypto that will satisfy newcomers to the space and long-time believers. We are looking forward to mingling with some of the best in the field and leveraging our expertise to maximize awareness of this incredible technology.”

Discover Blockchains has gathered some of the most knowledgeable and experienced industry leaders from around the world to provide an educational exploration into the world of blockchains and crypto assets. From digging into the role of cryptocurrency in a decentralized economy to exploring the value of using the security of blockchain technology in such fields as banking, real estate, healthcare and more, Discover Blockchains has it all.

“Having CryptoCurrencyWire on board brings an incredible layer of value to Discover Blockchains as we plan this exceptional learning experience,” said Jessi Normandin of Delta9 Events and Discover Blockchains. “We’re excited to work with their amazing team and leverage their enhanced syndication network of social media brands, press release distribution services, and news-oriented website channels.”

Explore some of the great projects powering the blockchain revolution and learn from industry experts and advocates at the Discover Blockchains conference, Sept. 16, 2018, in Houston. Whether new to blockchains or a full-on crypto veteran, there will be something new to learn and plenty of chances to make life-long connections at Discover Blockchains. A variety of cryptocurrencies are accepted for payment and a money-saving promo code is available.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit: https://DiscoverBlockchains.com

About CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”)

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: http://CCW.fm/Disclaimer

CONTACT INFORMATION

CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY 10128
www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com
(212) 418-1217
Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/30BHUSHAN STEEL : Supreme court reserves order Bhushan Steel ex-promoter Neeraj Singal's case
AQ
08/30U.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA deal
RE
08/30FIBRA UNO ADMINISTRACION DE CV : announces normal operation of MITIKAH, CIUDAD VIVA DEVELOPMENT after supervision visit by local authorities
PU
08/30INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Opinions of Independent Directors regarding the Issuance of Preference Shares
PU
08/30INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Proposed Appointment of Director and Supervisor
PU
08/30INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Supervisors
PU
08/30Airline keeps 'flexible' China references
AQ
08/30JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo tries again for first goal, Inter for first win
AQ
08/30QANTAS AIRWAYS : envisions 20-hour flight with luxury amenties
AQ
08/30MOBI724 GLOBAL : Shares Dip Following Q2 2018 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
2LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
3Canada, U.S. push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
4U.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA deal
5Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.