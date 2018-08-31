CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Collaboration with Discover Blockchains as the Official NewsWire

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire - CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation in the upcoming Discover Blockchains conference as the Official NewsWire and a Media Sponsor for the event. Discover Blockchains, a leader in advancing the adoption of blockchain technology, is scheduled Sept. 16, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency in Houston, Texas, with a full day planned for the exploration of blockchain and crypto asset topics and time to delve into networking opportunities.



“We are gearing up for an exciting event as industry leaders from throughout the crypto and blockchain sectors converge on Houston this September,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “Discover Blockchains has designed an entire day of exposure to the ins and outs of blockchain and crypto that will satisfy newcomers to the space and long-time believers. We are looking forward to mingling with some of the best in the field and leveraging our expertise to maximize awareness of this incredible technology.”

Discover Blockchains has gathered some of the most knowledgeable and experienced industry leaders from around the world to provide an educational exploration into the world of blockchains and crypto assets. From digging into the role of cryptocurrency in a decentralized economy to exploring the value of using the security of blockchain technology in such fields as banking, real estate, healthcare and more, Discover Blockchains has it all.

“Having CryptoCurrencyWire on board brings an incredible layer of value to Discover Blockchains as we plan this exceptional learning experience,” said Jessi Normandin of Delta9 Events and Discover Blockchains. “We’re excited to work with their amazing team and leverage their enhanced syndication network of social media brands, press release distribution services, and news-oriented website channels.”

Explore some of the great projects powering the blockchain revolution and learn from industry experts and advocates at the Discover Blockchains conference, Sept. 16, 2018, in Houston. Whether new to blockchains or a full-on crypto veteran, there will be something new to learn and plenty of chances to make life-long connections at Discover Blockchains. A variety of cryptocurrencies are accepted for payment and a money-saving promo code is available.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit: https://DiscoverBlockchains.com

