CryptoCurrencyWire Named as Official NewsWire for TEAMZ Blockchain Summit in Tokyo

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation at the TEAMZ Blockchain Summit as the official newswire of the global conference. Scheduled to be held in Tokyo at the Warehouse Terrada from Sept. 28-29, 2018, TEAMZ Blockchain Summit is attracting a wide array of blockchain and crypto investors, entrepreneurs and stakeholders in addition to some of the biggest names in the industry as speakers, exhibitors and sponsors.



CCW is leveraging a powerful financial news and content distribution network to elevate blockchain and crypto brands via a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of professional writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve companies and activists in the space seeking to stand out with investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

“We are very excited to help TEAMZ Blockchain Summit reach its impressive goals as global facilitators of the blockchain and crypto ecosystem by offering our expertise and resources as the official newswire for the conference,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of CryptoCurrencyWire. “We are looking forward to helping TEAMZ grow its worldwide presence and expand its reach within the blockchain and crypto space.”

CryptoCurrencyWire will be raising the visibility of the TEAMZ Blockchain Summit in the U.S. market through the use of its powerful syndication platform and deep industry knowledge. Conference participants will also have the opportunity to take advantage of CCW’s expertise to inform the media and other blockchain/crypto news junkies of their presence at this unique event. Thousands of attendees, hundreds of experts, and dozens of exhibitors, speakers and media partners are expected at next month’s TEAMZ Blockchain Summit.

About TEAMZ, Inc.

TEAMZ, Inc. focuses on supporting exceptional tech projects in the global business ecosystem by guiding opportunities for start-ups and investors by reducing the impact of language, cultural or regulatory barriers that may exist between the players. TEAMZ, Inc.’s growing roster of global partners, clients and brands includes TEAMZ Business Summit, TEAMZ Strategy, TEAMZ Capital and the soon-to-be-launched TEAMZ ChainTalk media platform.

More information about the TEAMZ Blockchain Summit can be found here: https://summit.teamz.co.jp/

About CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”)

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com .

