CryptoCurrencyWire Re-Engaged to Serve as Official Newswire for All 2019 CryptoBlockCon Conferences

Jan. 23, 2019 – CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce it will serve as the official newswire for the full slate of CryptoBlockCon events scheduled to take place throughout 2019.



Having successfully partnered with CryptoBlockCon for its flagship Las Vegas event in December, CCW made a favorable impression on the event’s organizers and has been asked to extend its partnership to also include the 2019 CryptoBlockCon lineup. Locations will include Los Angeles, New York, London and Las Vegas.

CCW will leverage its array of corporate communications solutions in support of these events, enhancing recognition for conference participants who are seeking to expand their visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the general public. Effective brand awareness strategies provided by CCW include financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media, wire-grade press releases, and more.

"We were extremely pleased to partner with the CryptoCurrencyWire team for our flagship event, CryptoBlockCon Las Vegas,” said CJ Smith, co-founder and chief strategy officer of CryptoBlockCon. “The CCW team was very thoughtful and professional in their pre and post event coverage, specifically with the expanded distribution provided by the press releases and syndicated articles on well-recognized media outlets. Following the great success of this collaboration, we are eager to fully engage in 2019 for all four of our events."

CryptoBlockCon is a multinational conference brand that consistently attracts hundreds of top cryptocurrency and blockchain industry participants to discuss the future of blockchain technology and crypto assets. The conference’s traveling events serve as a platform to connect industry participants in promoting the adoption and implementation of blockchain technology and showcase companies that are using blockchain to improve their industries.

“We are very excited to expand our relationship with CryptoBlockCon and serve as the official newswire for CryptoBlockCon’s full docket of 2019 conferences,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director of CryptoCurrencyWire. “We thoroughly enjoyed our participation at CryptoBlockCon Las Vegas in December and look forward with eager anticipation to 2019’s lineup. The creative team behind CryptoBlockCon is made up of consummate professionals and working with them has been a tremendous pleasure. We welcome the opportunity to leverage our distribution channels on their behalf once again.”

Additional details about CryptoBlockCon’s upcoming events, including ticket information, can be found here: https://www.cryptoblockcon.com/upcoming-events/.

About CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”)

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

