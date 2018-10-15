CryptoCurrencyWire Recaps Highly Successful Blockchain Shift Conference in Miami

Exciting potential of blockchain technologies, cryptocurrencies, democratization of finance attracted a diverse audience to Miami’s stunning Art District for inaugural Blockchain Shift event

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – Technological advancements are disrupting virtually every sector of society, and blockchain’s potential to be at the forefront of the next revolution was clearly on the minds of attendees at the inaugural Blockchain Shift conference that took place in Miami at the Mana Wynwood. The two-day event lived up to its hype as a one-of-a-kind experience targeting the burgeoning world of blockchain and crypto technologies.



“This was a very well-produced event and we’re pleased to have served as its official newswire and a gold sponsor,” said Jonathan Keim, Communications Director of CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW). “We enjoyed a high level of engagement from attendees and fellow exhibitors. Blockchain Shift’s organizers have done a magnificent job and we are looking forward to advancing the relationships developed.”

Countless individuals gathered to enjoy two full days of thought-provoking discussion, learning experiences and investment opportunities. A fascinating lineup of keynote addresses, top-tier panel discussions and fireside chats with elected leaders, industry giants and entrepreneurs kept attendees energized and wanting to learn more about blockchain and its transformative impact. An exciting competition featuring 15-minute entrepreneurial blockchain pitches for blockchain issuers and interested investors also took place while networking opportunities, fabulous local food, nightlife and fun was well represented throughout the conference.

“An unexpected benefit of attending was being approached by representatives of multiple upcoming events that would like CryptoCurrencyWire to bring them more visibility in the same way we assisted Blockchain Shift and other conferences in the past,” said Keim. “Last week’s event clearly attracted some of the best and brightest to its inaugural event, and we’ve enjoyed doing our part to serve companies and activists in the space seeking to stand out with investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.”

Blockchain Shift’s core mission is to “educate the world on the power of this transformative technology,” which includes a commitment to curating unforgettable interactions that harness the collective power of the tech community, educate future industry leaders, support open dialogue with government officials, inspire entrepreneurs and advocate for a decentralized and transparent society.

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

