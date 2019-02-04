CryptoCurrencyWire Recaps Keynote's Well-Attended BTC Miami Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Thousands of crypto enthusiasts attended The North American Bitcoin Conference (BTC Miami) where keynote speakers addressed everything from blockchain technology and bitcoin to token sales mechanics, ICOs and investing. Renowned for holding the most-attended and longest-running conference series in the blockchain space, Keynote delivered another world-class experience for all who took part.

In addition to keynote addresses, the conference featured on-stage discussions including investment strategies and funding NGOs as well as pitches by STOs and TCOs. This year’s conference also introduced for the first time Keynote’s Security Token Track and Lightning Networking sessions, where every hour a bell rang and, for four minutes, blockchain leaders, founders, CEOs, investors, and entrepreneurs talked with someone new, creating conversations certain to change the future of the industry.

A conference highlight and hub of activity was the exhibition hall, where those in attendance interacted one-on-one with companies making waves in the crypto world. The opportunity to ask questions, network, and share information with movers and shakers was an invaluable component of the multi-day gathering.

“Our team has gone to many different conferences as exhibitors over the years, and we particularly appreciated the thoughtfulness extended to exhibitors from the very beginning,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director of CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW). “It usually takes a considerable amount of effort to coordinate deliveries and ensure adequate time to construct our display booth, but this time setting up was a dream. All we had to do was show up the morning of the conference and place our print materials on the provided lockable counter that sat in front of the custom-branded display provided. No wonder so many exhibitors return for Keynote events.”

Extra touches were also provided to attendees to make the conference extra enjoyable for everyone. Bitcoin-branded vehicles transported attendees and sponsors to various correlated events around the city, a bitcoin museum created an enlightening interactive experience, and high-quality food options for attendees and exhibitors were abundant, free of charge.

The team representing CryptoCurrencyWire was even more surprised to find a personalized card and gift basket complete with champagne from the organizers for supporting their event. As part of its collaboration as the official newswire and a gold sponsor, numerous articles were syndicated throughout the financial news space, multiple affiliated newsletters featured the event, and dozens of investor-oriented brands with a collective 1.6+ million followers kept social media exposure continually strong. Ongoing outreach to crypto-friendly journalists via personalized emails and wire-grade press releases was also a key part of the media campaign.

“We not only appreciate the incredible amount of content generated and excellent visibility in the broader finance space through the affiliated brand network, but also the introductions made to other key players in the space that added further value to our growing relationship,” said Amandah Hendricks, Keynote chief communications officer. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration for future events.”

Keynote’s next cryptocurrency event is Blockchain Las Vegas, scheduled April 4–6. To learn more and register for early-bird discounts, visit https://blv.keynote.ae/ .

“The Keynote staff is attentive and responsive,” added Keim. “Keynote events truly foster relationship growth within the industry. They are must-attend conferences.”

About Keynote



Keynote has grown from a small team to a boutique global network of events professionals committed to providing world-class events for the blockchain industry, and the team is passionate about the transformational potential of blockchain. Team members are thrilled to be a part of blockchain’s economic and social revolution and to bring together ideas, companies, individuals and governments to build the future of decentralized technologies.



To learn more, visit https://keynote.ae .

About CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

