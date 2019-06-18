CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as the Official Newswire, Gold Sponsor and Media Sponsor of the World's First Blockchain Supercar HODL Rally Across Europe

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire – CryptoCurrencyWire (“CCW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork, today announces its all-inclusive participation in the international HODL Rally as the event’s official newswire, gold sponsor and media sponsor. HODL Rally is the world’s first blockchain networking supercar rally, revving its way across five countries in a span of eight days with exclusive events dotting the route in eight of Europe’s most enchanting cities.



“HODL Rally is a stunning opportunity to step into an action-packed series of events that meld the exciting potential of blockchain and crypto with new ideas and possibilities,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. “The CryptoCurrencyWire team will be part of the entire experience, providing ongoing coverage ‘live on the scene’ for all eight days of the rally. We’re also bringing a drone to provide a sky-high view of this amazing event that is certain to generate a far-reaching buzz as we promote the HODL Rally to a worldwide audience through syndicated articles, social media bursts and, of course, our own InvestorBrandNetwork-wrapped sponsor vehicle.”

HODL Rally is set to get underway on June 29 in London with a spectacular cocktail meet and greet and doesn’t stop until every supercar crosses the finish line in Ibiza on July 8, 2019. Along the action-packed European tour route, HODL Rally participants will be treated to six parties, a fashion show, a VIP yacht party, charity auction, gala dinner, and a James Bond black-tie poker tournament at the famous Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco.

Also included is the Barcelona Blockchain Networking Event, hosted by EVOLV’s World Crypto Conference, which will bring together some of the top experts and thought leaders in the crypto and blockchain space. Event organizers have pledged to donate 15% of the revenue generated through the HODL Rally to the TEWBIT charitable foundation in West Africa.

“HODL Rally’s mission is to raise awareness that the power of blockchain technologies can transform the lives of people in impoverished areas who do not have access to basic education and struggle to support their families,” said HODL Rally founder and CEO Virtue Nightingale. “We are very pleased to have CryptoCurrencyWire involved not only as our official newswire and media sponsor, but as an active supercar rally participant. They have done great work getting the word out to a global audience over the past few months. HODL Rally will be the first blockchain-focused car rally to be televised as a mini TV series, which we believe will help drive exposure to our sponsoring brands and the growing crypto community.”

The HODL Rally is fast approaching and is limited to just 100 supercars. For more information, visit https://www.cryptocurrencywire.com/clients/hodl-rally/ .

