CryptoMove : Selected as a Top Technology at Air Force's AFWERX Multi-Domain Operations Showcase

OAKLAND, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoMove, the only cloud-native key vault and secrets management SaaS platform to provide moving target defense (MTD) for microservices and multi-cloud, was chosen by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) as one of the most promising technologies for its AFWERX Multi-Domain Operations Challenge (MDO) at last week's AFWERX Fusion Xperience Showcase in Las Vegas.

The AFWERX MDO Challenge is developing a system for the USAF that can rapidly and securely handle data collection and analysis, AI-assisted decision-making, and delivery of situational awareness to distributed actors. The initial MDO Challenge announcement received over 300 proposals, out of which 100 were selected to participate in the Fusion Xperience Showcase. Each Showcase participant was evaluated on a criteria of applicability to MDO needs, feasibility, scalability, and potential warfighter impact. Based on its score, CryptoMove's MTD platform was selected as one of the top 30 technologies, and CryptoMove will participate in an AFWERX demo event in September.

CryptoMove's MTD technology is a secure data storage and transfer platform that can split, fragment, encrypt, and continuously move and mutate fragmented data over a distributed infrastructure in any environment. This technology creates a constantly shifting attack surface that dramatically enhances security relative to standard encryption alone.

"Secure communication and data storage are essential to the MDO solution that the Air Force envisions, and CryptoMove is tailor-made for these types of applications," said CryptoMove CEO Mike Burshteyn. "Our patented technology creates dynamic security across a DevOps program including multi-cloud, Kubernetes, and edge devices. We look forward to further showcasing what CryptoMove can do at the AFWERX event in September."

AFWERX, composed of multiple technology-promotion programs, was created with the objective of overcoming some of the toughest obstacles facing the USAF. In April, CryptoMove received a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Award from AFWERX to promote MTD within its DevSecOps program.

The MDO Challenge is the ninth issued by AFWERX. The program benefits the Air Force by cultivating cutting-edge solutions to pressing needs with an accelerated timeline. For vendors, especially early-stage companies, AFWERX Challenges provide a streamlined opportunity to earn valuable government contracts without getting bogged down in the traditional bid process.

AFWERX reflects a broader trend in the military to take a more nimble approach to contracting that can foster innovation, speed up delivery times, and spur collaboration with non-traditional partners, including startups. CryptoMove has previously worked with a similar type of initiative, the Department of Homeland Security's Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) , to provide MTD-based data security for drone operations.

The Department of Defense (DoD) has increasingly put the spotlight on MTD and its applicability to a broad range of operational needs. In early July, DoD's Rapid Reaction Technology Office (RRTO) conducted a " Moving Target Defense Solutions Day " that explored how MTD can contribute to data randomization, scrambled software, randomized runtime environments, and dynamic networks. The growing focus on MTD reflects what could be a fundamental paradigm shift across the government and the private sector as well.

"The military has always played a key role in tech innovation, and we're seeing an exciting new chapter unfold with programs like AFWERX, SVIP, and the DoD Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative, " said Michael Roytman, a Board Member at CryptoMove and a Social Capital Board Partner Program Member. "The Fusion Showcase had attendees from across DoD, and it was a great opportunity for us to meet decision-makers, learn about the problems they are trying to solve, and better understand how CryptoMove can help create solutions."

Throughout the defense sector, there is a growing recognition that software is at the core of warfighter capabilities. Virtually all military operations have become tied to software, and thought leaders have identified agile and secure software development as a critical component of maintaining a competitive advantage against adversaries. To foster advanced software capabilities, the defense industry is turning more and more to innovative startups like CryptoMove.

At the same time that CryptoMove advances its collaboration with the defense sector, its SaaS product, the CryptoMove Key Vault , is being used by hundreds of developers to protect vital keys and secrets. This platform organizes and protects API keys, authentication tokens, and other secrets with an easy-to-use interface that simplifies managing sensitive data and sharing it across teams. Developers can create an account and begin protecting their secrets now at https://app.cryptomove.com/registration/step/one .

About CryptoMove

CryptoMove provides moving target data protection solutions for microservices and multi-cloud. Our cloud-native key vault platform becomes more robust with scale to simplify secrets management for modern DevOps workflows. As the world's first data protection platform to utilize globally patented moving target defense (MTD) principles for entropy and randomness, our B2B clients can manage their secrets seamlessly, integrate with their core business systems programmatically, and achieve unparalleled data security to avoid detection by attackers. CryptoMove use cases have been developed by leading institutions, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) via its Silicon Valley Innovation Program, the Air Force via AFWERX, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) via its Global Smart Cities Challenge. Users taking part in CryptoMove's Early Access Program have included Fortune 500 financial services, insurance, technology, healthcare, entertainment, and other organizations. In 2018, CryptoMove was selected by Amazon as one of the top ten startups showcased during AWS re:Invent. CryptoMove is backed by top-tier VCs including Social Capital, Tim Draper's Draper Associates fund, Pathbreaker Ventures, and Red Dog Capital. Angel investors include Google's CISO as well as founders, security leaders, and early investors from Palantir, FireEye, Palo Alto Networks, Facebook, Cisco, and others. CryptoMove is headquartered in Oakland, California. For more information, visit https://www.cryptomove.com/ .

