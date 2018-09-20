Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Adds TRX/BNB (CRYPTO:TRX) Trading Pair

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) open trading for a TRX/BNB (CRYPTO:TRX) trading pair.



Details:



TRON is an ambitious project dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The Tron Protocol, one of the largest blockchain based operating systems in the world, offers scalable, high-availability and high-throughput support that underlies all the decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. TRON enables large-scale development and engagement. With over ten thousand transactions per second, high concurrency, low latency and massive data transmission, TRON is ideal for building decentralized entertainment applications. Free features and incentive systems allow developers to create premium app experiences for users. TRON Protocol and the TVM allow anyone to develop DAPPs for themselves or their communities, with smart contracts making decentralized crowdfunding and token issuance easier than ever. Tron DAPP projects already include Peiwo, Obike, Uplive, game.com, Kitty live and Mico, with 100M+ active users from more than 100 countries and regions around the world.



Max Supply: 99,000,000,000



Circulating Supply: 65,748,111,645



Issue Price: $0.001500



To view the Whitepaper, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XO1KFU12







About Binance:



Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.



Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.



Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.



Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.



Binance official website:

http://www.binance.com



About Tron:



TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is an ambitious project dedicated to the establishment of a truly decentralized Internet and its infrastructure.



The current TRON team radiates out from Beijing to Seoul, Tokyo, San Francisco and many other countries and regions, totaling more than 100 members. The technological backbones of TRON are experienced blockchain enthusiasts who were previously employed by internet giants such as Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu.





Source:



Binance

Tron





Contact:

Binance E: market@binance.com WWW: www.binance.com Tron E: trx@tron.network WWW: www.tron.network