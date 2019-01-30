Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT)

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) will open trading for BTT/BNB (CRYPTO:BTT), BTT/BTC and BTT/USDT trading pairs at 2019/01/31 10:00 AM (UTC). Users can now start depositing BTT in preparation for trading.



Details:



Project overview:



Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage.



Project mission:



BitTorrent (BTT) allows content creators to connect with their audience, earn and spend digital currency without a middleman. In one giant leap, the BitTorrent client can introduce blockchain to hundreds of millions of users around the world and empower a new generation of content creators with the tools to distribute their content directly to others on the web.



Project value proposition:



Users of torrent clients are familiar with challenges such as slow downloads and files that become unavailable over time. By creating incentives for users to share, the token will enable faster download and better swarm longevity for the entire network.



BitTorrent (BTT) will first be implemented into the Windows-based µTorrent Classic client, BitTorrent's most popular application. BitTorrent token-enabled µTorrent Classic clients will be 100% compatible with other clients that support the BitTorrent protocol.



Key features



- Existing BitTorrent clients will implement an optional set of backward-compatible protocol extensions which allow them to bid and receive bids for their bandwidth, working in tandem with a cryptocurrency wallet and bidding engine.



- The project plans to utilize BitTorrent (BTT) in more utility cases beyond the current sharing of bandwidth, to more general storage, computation, and resource availability, such as a distributed VPN (virtual private network) or content delivery network (CDN).



- The token will be used at first by BitTorrent clients to bid for and earn in exchange for allocation of upstream bandwidth. It will later be used for capabilities including purchasing content, tipping live streaming performers, and crowdfunding the creation of new works.



Max Supply: 990,000,000,000



Issue Price: $0.000100



To view the White Paper, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KU6C68BK







About Binance:



Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.



Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.



Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.



Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.



Binance official website:

http://www.binance.com



About BitTorrent:



BitTorrent Inc. (CRYPTO:BTT) is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. We design distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. More than 170 million people use our products every month. Our protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis.



Our mission is to build a better Internet. To work with people, industries and nations to create better ways to move information. Better ways for creators to make money. New ways for fans to engage, on their terms. Ways to sustain the stuff we share. The Internet promised us this much. And we promise to make good on it.



We believe in an Internet of options, not rules.





Source:



Binance

BitTorrent





Contact:

Binance E: market@binance.com WWW: www.binance.com BitTorrent WWW: www.bittorrent.com/btt