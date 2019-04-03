Log in
Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Celer Token (CRYPTO:CELR)

04/03/2019 | 10:15pm EDT
Lists Celer Token (CRYPTO:CELR)

San Francisco, United States (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) open trading for CELR/BNB (CRYPTO:CELR), CELR/BTC and CELR/USDT trading pairs.

Details

Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 1,995,348,258

Total Supply: 1,995,348,258

Issue Price: $0.006700

To view the White Paper, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z87Q0766



About Celer Network:

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.

About Binance:

Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.

Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.

Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.

Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.

Binance official website:
http://www.binance.com



Source:

Celer Network
Binance



Contact:

Celer Network
E: info@celer.network
WWW: www.celer.network

Binance
E: market@binance.com
WWW: www.binance.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
