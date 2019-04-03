Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Celer Token (CRYPTO:CELR)

San Francisco, United States (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) open trading for CELR/BNB (CRYPTO:CELR), CELR/BTC and CELR/USDT trading pairs.



Details



Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.



Max Supply: 10,000,000,000



Circulating Supply: 1,995,348,258



Total Supply: 1,995,348,258



Issue Price: $0.006700



To view the White Paper, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z87Q0766







About Celer Network:



