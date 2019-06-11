Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 02:35am EDT
Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM)

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) open trading for FTM/BNB (CRYPTO:FTM), FTM/BTC, FTM/USDT, FTM/TUSD, FTM/USDC and FTM/PAX trading pairs. Users can now start depositing FTM in preparation for trading.

Details:

Blockchain technology has provided a way to maintain consensus across all nodes with no central authority. However the technology faces fundamental issues like a lack of real-time transaction settlement and scalability. Despite improved consensus algorithms, Some blockchain implementations such Bitcoin or Ethereum synchronize one block at a time. This results in slow confirmation times, one of the biggest factors stopping blockchain technology from being widely used across many industries. Although Smart Contract platforms such as Cardano and EOS have started to emerge, public Distributed Ledgers are still not widely used.

To address these persistent issues, a new model based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) was developed. FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based pro-tocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near zero transaction costs for all users.

The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world, and create an ecosystem which allows real-time transactions and data sharing with low cost.

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000

Total Supply: 2,013,162,971

Issue Price: $0.040000

To view the White Paper, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VF1I789M



About Binance:

Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.

Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.

Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.

Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.

Binance official website:
http://www.binance.com

About Fantom:

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a distributed ledger technology stack. At its foundation, it is a DAG-based distributed ledger incorporating new methods of scalability, combined with a high-performance virtual machine and safe, secure smart contract execution.



Source:

Binance
Fantom



Contact:

Binance
E: market@binance.com
WWW: www.binance.com

Fantom
E: contact@fantom.foundation
WWW: www.fantom.foundation

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:45aMISR CEMENT QENA : Release from Misr Cement (Qena) (MCQE.CA) Concerning The Board Of Directors & The Executive Managers
AQ
02:45aRIB SOFTWARE : signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 10 / 2019)
EQ
02:44aOil rises on stronger financial markets, expectations of extended supply cuts
RE
02:43aTHALES : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 3 to 7 June 2019 (in French only)
PU
02:43aSHAFTESBURY : Notification from shareholder
PU
02:43aGEM DIAMONDS : Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2018
PU
02:43aEVGEN PHARMA : Notification of Preliminary Results
PU
02:43aCAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Capital Markets Day
PU
02:43aMAD CATZ INTERACTIVE : Announces verbatim as exclusive distribution partner in australia
PU
02:43aESSENTRA : Divestment of Extrusion business
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil stable as market eyes ongoing supply cuts amid downturn
2CITIGROUP INC. : CITIGROUP : Citi launches co-branded credit cards with South East Asia's Grab in push for mor..
3NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP : Announces Settlement of Offers to Exchange and Consent Solicitations and Related Tran..
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : embraces U.S. government business, despite occasional controversy
5TED BAKER PLC : TED BAKER : Trading Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About