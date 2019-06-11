Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM)

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) open trading for FTM/BNB (CRYPTO:FTM), FTM/BTC, FTM/USDT, FTM/TUSD, FTM/USDC and FTM/PAX trading pairs. Users can now start depositing FTM in preparation for trading.



Blockchain technology has provided a way to maintain consensus across all nodes with no central authority. However the technology faces fundamental issues like a lack of real-time transaction settlement and scalability. Despite improved consensus algorithms, Some blockchain implementations such Bitcoin or Ethereum synchronize one block at a time. This results in slow confirmation times, one of the biggest factors stopping blockchain technology from being widely used across many industries. Although Smart Contract platforms such as Cardano and EOS have started to emerge, public Distributed Ledgers are still not widely used.



To address these persistent issues, a new model based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) was developed. FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based pro-tocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near zero transaction costs for all users.



The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world, and create an ecosystem which allows real-time transactions and data sharing with low cost.



Max Supply: 3,175,000,000



Total Supply: 2,013,162,971



Issue Price: $0.040000



About Binance:



Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.



Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.



Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.



Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.



About Fantom:



Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a distributed ledger technology stack. At its foundation, it is a DAG-based distributed ledger incorporating new methods of scalability, combined with a high-performance virtual machine and safe, secure smart contract execution.





