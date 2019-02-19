Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG)

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) open trading for ONG/BNB (CRYPTO:ONG), ONG/BTC and ONG/USDT trading pairs at 2019/02/16 10:00 AM (UTC). Users can now start depositing ONG in preparation for trading.



Details:



About Ontology:



Ontology MainNet, Ontology 1.0, was launched on June 30th, 2018.



Ontology 1.0 provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems, and at the same time supports public chain customization and chain network collaboration, while continuously providing common modules in various distributed applications.



Public chain basic services, high-performance customizable blockchain framework, and protocol groups are the three key components of Ontology's infrastructure. Ontology 1.0 includes a decentralized identity authentication protocol, distributed data management protocol, and credit score protocol. At the application level, the integrated client product (ONTO), trust search engine, and distributed data exchange framework will provide strong technical support.



About ONG:



ONG is Ontology's second functional cryptographic token. ONG is designed to be used solely on the Ontology network, which is required as virtual crypto "fuel" for using certain designed functions on the Ontology network. The total supply of ONG is 1,000,000,000.



Max Supply: 1,000,000,000



Circulating Supply: 60,573,114



To view the White Paper, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8418H3J8







About Binance:



Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.



Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.



Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.



Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.



Binance official website:

http://www.binance.com



