Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 08:10pm EST
Binance.com Lists Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG)

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) open trading for ONG/BNB (CRYPTO:ONG), ONG/BTC and ONG/USDT trading pairs at 2019/02/16 10:00 AM (UTC). Users can now start depositing ONG in preparation for trading.

Details:

About Ontology:

Ontology MainNet, Ontology 1.0, was launched on June 30th, 2018.

Ontology 1.0 provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems, and at the same time supports public chain customization and chain network collaboration, while continuously providing common modules in various distributed applications.

Public chain basic services, high-performance customizable blockchain framework, and protocol groups are the three key components of Ontology's infrastructure. Ontology 1.0 includes a decentralized identity authentication protocol, distributed data management protocol, and credit score protocol. At the application level, the integrated client product (ONTO), trust search engine, and distributed data exchange framework will provide strong technical support.

About ONG:

ONG is Ontology's second functional cryptographic token. ONG is designed to be used solely on the Ontology network, which is required as virtual crypto "fuel" for using certain designed functions on the Ontology network. The total supply of ONG is 1,000,000,000.

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 60,573,114

To view the White Paper, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8418H3J8



About Binance:

Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.

Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.

Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.

Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.

Binance official website:
http://www.binance.com

About Ontology:

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform.

Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems.

Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups.

Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.



Source:

Binance
Ontology



Contact:

Binance
E: market@binance.com
WWW: www.binance.com

Ontology
E: contact@ont.io
WWW: www.ont.io

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54pMILTON : to acquire unlisted investment company
PU
09:54pPOZ MINERALS : Additional Information on Presentation
PU
09:54pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : Half-Year Media Release
PU
09:53pEXCLUSIVE : China regulator requests pause in new game applications to clear backlog - sources
RE
09:53pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) and Encourages HIIQ Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
09:48pAPPLE : Qualcomm urges U.S. regulators to reverse course and ban some iPhones
RE
09:47pKIA MOTORS : South Korean prosecutors raid Hyundai's office in recall probe - Chosun Biz
RE
09:44pSCHAFFER : Half Year Results December 2018 Letter to Shareholders
PU
09:44pSCHAFFER : Half Year Results December 2018 Investor Presentation
PU
09:43pMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Thermal Systems Establishes Centrifugal Chiller, Air-Conditioner and Heat Pump Water Heater Construction and Engineering Company in China
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart holiday-quarter sales jump, says consumers still spending
3HUDBAY MINERALS INC : HUDBAY MINERALS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4KELLOGG : KELLOGG : Mondelez stock up on Pringles, Milka for fear of Brexit
5Oil dips from 2019 highs as rising U.S. supply erodes OPEC cuts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.