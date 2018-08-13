Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 03:40am CEST
Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Lists Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY)

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) open trading for POLY/BTC (CRYPTO:POLY) and POLY/BNB trading pairs. You can start depositing POLY now.

Details:

The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens.

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 276,420,107

Issue Price: $0.7905

To view the Whitepaper, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6E2562S9



About Binance:

Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.

Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.

Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.

Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.

Binance official website:
http://www.binance.com

About Polymath:

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a decentralized protocol that makes it easier to raise capital and create security tokens. The Polymath ST-20 standard embeds regulatory requirements into the tokens themselves, restricting trading to verified participants only. The protocol simplifies the complex technical challenges of creating a security token and aims to bring the multi-trillion dollar financial securities market to the blockchain.



Source:

Binance
Polymath



Contact:

Binance
E: market@binance.com
WWW: www.binance.com

Polymath
E: support@polymath.zendesk.com
WWW: www.polymath.network

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36aStealth Hunting Blinds Renegade Durabond Panel 6×6 Model Announced
AC
04:28aMACROGEN : Receives CAP Accreditation in Two Clinical Laboratories in Korea
BU
04:24aAlabama’s Clent Davis Wins Professional Bass Fishing’s 2018 Forrest Wood Cup
GL
04:23aBUWOG : Vonovia's Cash Compensation For BUWOG Minority Shareholders Set At EUR 29.05/shr
AQ
04:22aHedging against rate risks expected
AQ
04:22aCOMING SOON : Duel of fuel, non-fuel revenues as apps change game
AQ
04:21aCHUBB : CEO on the Problem With Government Flood Insurance
DJ
04:20aMANCHESTER UNITED : Champions Manchester City are impressive winners at Arsenal
AQ
04:20aVIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 10 August 2018
PU
04:18aINTELLECT DESIGN ARENA : Phillips Consulting introduces intellect digital banking solution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Convent refinery heavy oil hydrocracker shut by fire - sources
3TESLA : REPORT : SoftBank To Avoid Tesla Deal As It Focuses On Other Car Bets
4Oil prices edge up on Iran sanctions, but trade tensions drag
5BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : BLUESCOPE STEEL : Australian Steelmaker Mulls $700 Million U.S. Investment -- Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.