Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) will list Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) and open trading for ALGO/BNB, ALGO/BTC, ALGO/USDT, ALGO/TUSD, ALGO/PAX and ALGO/USDC trading pairs at 2019/06/22 0:00 AM (UTC). Users can now start depositing ALGO in preparation for trading.



Details:



Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network.



Max Supply: 10,000,000,000



Circulating Supply: 2,643,333,333



Issue Price: $2.40



To view the White Paper, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/056CB7LC







About Binance:



Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.



Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.



Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.



Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.



Binance official website:

http://www.binance.com



About Algorand:



