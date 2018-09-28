Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Will List PAX/BNB (CRYPTO:PAX) Trading Pair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:20am CEST
Will List PAX/BNB (CRYPTO:PAX) Trading Pair

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) will open trading for a PAX/BNB (CRYPTO:PAX) trading pair at 2018/09/29 10:00 AM (UTC).

We will open trading for other PAX trading pairs once we receive a higher amount of PAX deposits.

Details:

Paxos Standard(TM) is the world's first regulated crypto asset. The Paxos Standard token is fully collateralized 1:1 by the U.S. dollar, issued by the Paxos Trust Company, and approved and regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid, digital alternative to cash that is available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and is fully redeemable. As a Trust company, Paxos is a fiduciary and qualified custodian of customer funds, and can therefore offer greater protections for customer assets than any other existing stablecoin.

Dollar deposits used to purchase PAX from Paxos.com are always held in segregated accounts at multiple FDIC-insured U.S.-domiciled banks. Verified Paxos customers can purchase and redeem tokens directly through Paxos.com on a 1:1 basis with USD.

Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol, so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on our token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.

Issue Price: $1.00

To view the Whitepaper, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LBOW97A1



About Binance:

Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.

Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.

Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.

Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.

Binance official website:
http://www.binance.com

About Paxos Standard Token:

Paxos (CRYPTO:PAX) is on a mission to modernize finance by mobilizing assets at the speed of the internet.

Paxos is building a future where all assets– from money to gold to securities–will be digitized and move instantaneously, 24/7. Settlement risk will cease to exist, so trillions of dollars of trapped capital can go to work in a global, frictionless economy.

Today, as the first regulated Trust company with blockchain expertise, Paxos is uniquely positioned to mobilize and custody these assets digitally.

Paxos is an equal opportunity employer. It does not discriminate on the basis of sex, age, color, race, religion, marital status, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, physical and mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, veteran status or any other basis protected by federal, state or local law.



Source:

Binance
Paxos Standard Token



Contact:

Binance
E: market@binance.com
WWW: www.binance.com

Paxos Standard Token
E: hello@paxos.com
WWW: www.paxos.com/standard

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:48aDUNKIN BRANDS : ' Donuts to open next month
AQ
06:48aDEERE MPANY : Gentlemen, start your engines
AQ
06:47aHILTON WORLDWIDE : 09.28.18New Hilton Campaign Featuring Anna Kendrick Urges Travelers to ‘Expect Better. Expect Hilton’
PU
06:46aHEXPOL : acquires 80 percent of the shares in MESGO Group, a notable Italian high performance elastomers compounder
AQ
06:46aCARBIOS : First-Half 2018 Operating and Financial Results CARBIOS Processes Ready to Meet the Global Challenge of Plastics End-of-Life
BU
06:37aPYNE GOULD : Vindication for Torchlight in Caymans
PU
06:37aUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : Change in substantial holding from CVC
PU
06:33aH I S : cancels Hawaii ceremonies and tours for 260 couples
AQ
06:33aJAPAN PULP & PAPER : to buy two traders in Southeast Asia
AQ
06:32aCLP : Date of Board Meeting (28 September 2018)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEC sues Musk for fraud, seek to remove him from Tesla
2LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
3Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to supply engines for Vulcan rocket
4JSW STEEL LIMITED : JSW STEEL : 2,900-acre Posco land for JSW steel plant 
5AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - ADR : AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : UK biotech raises bumper $2 billion, despite Brexit bl..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.