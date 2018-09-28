Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Will List PAX/BNB (CRYPTO:PAX) Trading Pair

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) will open trading for a PAX/BNB (CRYPTO:PAX) trading pair at 2018/09/29 10:00 AM (UTC).



We will open trading for other PAX trading pairs once we receive a higher amount of PAX deposits.



Details:



Paxos Standard(TM) is the world's first regulated crypto asset. The Paxos Standard token is fully collateralized 1:1 by the U.S. dollar, issued by the Paxos Trust Company, and approved and regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services.



Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid, digital alternative to cash that is available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and is fully redeemable. As a Trust company, Paxos is a fiduciary and qualified custodian of customer funds, and can therefore offer greater protections for customer assets than any other existing stablecoin.



Dollar deposits used to purchase PAX from Paxos.com are always held in segregated accounts at multiple FDIC-insured U.S.-domiciled banks. Verified Paxos customers can purchase and redeem tokens directly through Paxos.com on a 1:1 basis with USD.



Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol, so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on our token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.



Issue Price: $1.00



To view the Whitepaper, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LBOW97A1







About Binance:



Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.



Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.



Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.



Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.



Binance official website:

http://www.binance.com



About Paxos Standard Token:



Paxos (CRYPTO:PAX) is on a mission to modernize finance by mobilizing assets at the speed of the internet.



Paxos is building a future where all assets– from money to gold to securities–will be digitized and move instantaneously, 24/7. Settlement risk will cease to exist, so trillions of dollars of trapped capital can go to work in a global, frictionless economy.



Today, as the first regulated Trust company with blockchain expertise, Paxos is uniquely positioned to mobilize and custody these assets digitally.



