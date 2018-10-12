Log in
Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Will List Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN)

10/12/2018 | 03:15am CEST
Will List Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN)

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) will open trading for RVN/BNB (CRYPTO:RVN) and RVN/BTC trading pairs at 2018/10/12 04:00 AM (UTC). Users can now start depositing RVN in preparation for trading.

Ravencoin Listing Fee: 0 BNB

Details:

What is Ravencoin? To us, the RVN community, it's a new open-source project intended to see if a use case specific blockchain designed to be focused on the transfer of assets can develop technology which provides security or functional advantages for certain projects. Specifically working on things like RSK, which will allow Solidity to work on this chain, will be huge for Ravencoin in the future. RVN was launched January 3rd, 2018 with very little info regarding the future of the project. Since then, several community members have learned that there is an active development team on this coin, and the super clean wallet client and lightning fast network are only the beginning. The RVN team is launching their coin in the spirit of Bitcoin, code first. We hope to keep you updated in this thread as to work being done on RVN, as that information becomes available to us. But you don't need to wait for us or take our word for it.

Ravencoin is open source and ANYONE is free to contribute to the project, please, join the team in GitHub!

Ravencoin was launched in the interest of fair distribution. There is no ICO, no pre-mine, and you can mine RVN on readily available consumer-grade hardware! Several of us have been mining this coin since launch, and can attest that you can still currently hit blocks solo mining with your CPU through the wallet client, how long this will last, we can not say (Update: as of this writing February 2018, 6 RVN pools exist, solo mining has officially become difficult). We have learned, however, that the team is very dedicated to making RVN an ASIC resistant project now and into the future. We believe in RVN as a project and aim to help the project grow, and we're happy to have you join us!

Max Supply: 21,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 1,998,605,000

Issue Price: $0.030000

To view the Whitepaper, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P263G987



About Binance:

Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.

Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.

Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.

Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.

Binance official website:
http://www.binance.com

About Ravencoin:

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.



Source:

Binance
Ravencoin



Contact:

Binance
E: market@binance.com
WWW: www.binance.com


Ravencoin
WWW: www.ravencoin.org

© ABN Newswire 2018
