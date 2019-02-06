Log in
Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Will List StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) on 2019/02/06

02/03/2019 | 07:05pm EST
Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) Will List StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS)

Hong Kong, China (ABN Newswire) - Cryptocurrency Exchange Binance.com (CRYPTO:BNB) will open trading for BNB/USDS (CRYPTO:USDS) and BTC/USDS trading pairs at 2019/02/06 03:00 AM (UTC). Users can now start depositing USDS in preparation for trading.

Note: USDS is a stablecoin designed to be pegged one-to-one with USD (1 USDS = $1 USD). Please be cautious if/when the price deviates from this ratio.

Additionally, for increased transparency, USDS has engaged a top-ranking auditing firm to conduct quarterly audits and release weekly balance attestations of the corresponding USDS and USD balances held/issued.

Details:

StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust.

To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance.

By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency - including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability.

Circulating Supply: 6,734,798

Issue Price: $1.00

To view the White Paper, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4FRIA187



About Binance:

Binance (CRYPTO:BNB) is a cryptocurrency exchange with a focus on the Chinese market and other Chinese coins. Currently, it supports English and Chinese users. The Binance token (BNB) was created during the ICO event to fund the development of the Binance exchange.

Binance is capable of processing 1.4 mil orders/second, has multi-language support and has all the major coins available – BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB etc. Trading fee is 0.1%.

Binance Mission: Commit to offer the professional, secure and transparent one-stop service to users in digital currency industry.

Binance Scale: Binance has over millions registered users from over 200 countries and regions.

Binance official website:
http://www.binance.com

About StableUSD:

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably, Inc. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in FDIC-insured escrow accounts managed by our fiduciary custodians, such as Prime Trust.

The biggest and most obvious problem with using popular cryptocurrencies for transactional purposes at the moment is price volatility. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, we can virtually eliminate volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency - including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability.



Source:

Binance
StableUSD



Contact:

Binance
E: market@binance.com
WWW: www.binance.com

StableUSD
E: info@stably.io
WWW: www.stably.io

© ABN Newswire 2019
