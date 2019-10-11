Cryptocurrency FATF Travel Rule Compliance Conference and Hackathon Announced

Exchanges, Blockchains, Banks and Developers to Meet in San Francisco Nov. 5 & 6, 2019

CipherTrace, the world’s number one provider of cryptocurrency intelligence and blockchain security, has announced the Travel Rule Compliance Conference and Hackathon in San Francisco on November 5 and 6. The event is focused on industry collaboration to develop open solutions that cryptocurrency exchanges, hedge funds, blockchains and banks urgently need to comply with both the FATF and BSA Travel Rules.

In June 2019 the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced Virtual Currency recommendations for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Terrorist Financing (CTF). These will place dramatic new compliance requirements on cryptocurrency companies. The Travel Rule Compliance Conference and Hackathon is two conferences in one: compliance and regulation; and a technical hackathon to develop and expand open source solutions to these new regulatory requirements.

The event will break out into two sections:

Day 1 will include seminars from well-known legal, compliance, financial crime, and counter terrorist financing experts.

Attendees will hear about the complexities of FATF Travel Rule compliance and learn how the right solution will help drive mainstream cryptocurrency adoption and the future of the crypto economy. World-leading experts will discuss practical solutions to issues ranging from ways to ensure confidentiality to governance. Presenters will also discuss technical challenges such as a compliance architecture designed for both enterprise-grade speed and scale.

Speakers include:

Dave Jevans, CEO CipherTrace and APWG Chairman

Joe Ciccolo, President, BitAML

Jim Richards, founder RegTech Consulting

Daniel Sankey, Global Financial Crimes Officer, Coinbase

Erin O’Loughlin, Financial Intelligence, Western Union

Justin Newton, CEO, Netki

Neal Reiter, Vice-President, Platform, Identity Mind Global

Joe Weinberg, founder Shyft and Paycase

More speakers will be announced soon.

On Day 2, developers will work with security software gurus to integrate Travel Rule Information Sharing Architecture (TRISA) into their systems. The TRISA architecture is an open source, peer-to-peer design for cryptocurrency companies and blockchain projects to comply with these challenging new regulations. TRISA is designed to integrate with other proprietary and open solutions to the FATF Travel Rule. The reference architecture and open source code is available here https://github.com/trisacrypto/trisa.

Developers will get hands-on guidance from world-class technologists regarding interoperability and integration of virtual asset transaction flows with the Travel Rule Information Architecture (TRISA). Prizes will be given for the most innovative developments during the hackathon.

This event is vendor neutral. CipherTrace is a proud sponsor of the event.

