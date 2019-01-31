Cryptocurrency Liquidity Provider B2C2 OTC Receives FCA Authorisation

B2C2, one of the largest cryptocurrency liquidity providers and the
leader in electronic OTC trading, today announced that its UK
subsidiary, B2C2 OTC Ltd., is now authorised and regulated by the UK’s
Financial Conduct Authority to arrange and deal in Contracts for
Difference (CFDs) with eligible counterparties and professional clients.
The FCA authorisation will allow these clients of B2C2 OTC Ltd. to gain
exposure to cryptocurrency markets via the firm’s CFDs.
Max Boonen, Founder and CEO of B2C2, said: “We are excited to
have received authorisation from the FCA to introduce a cryptocurrency
CFD product. Eligible counterparties and professional clients can now
gain derivative exposure to the cryptocurrency markets, benefiting from
the competitive pricing and liquidity they’re accustomed to receiving
from B2C2 while avoiding the risks associated with crypto custody.”
Founded in 2015, B2C2 is one of the most experienced cryptocurrency
trading firms, a market leader in CFDs and the first to offer a native
electronic OTC desk. Trusted by retail brokerages, exchanges, banks and
fund managers to provide 24/7/365 liquidity, B2C2 offers exposure to
large-cap cryptocurrencies1, with flexible trade sizes and
settlement. The firm’s world-class technology offers streaming prices
and instant execution via REST and FIX APIs, in addition to its web
interface and voice trading capabilities. B2C2 is also integrated with
the largest liquidity hubs, including Simplex Inc., oneZero, Gold-i and
Caspian.
B2C2 is a founding member of the University of Oxford's Centre for
Technology and Global Affairs and a member of CryptoUK, the first
self-regulatory trade association for the UK cryptocurrency industry.
The firm is also a member of the Blockchain and Virtual Currencies
Working Group in Brussels; the French Cryptocurrency Management
Association; and Japan’s Cryptocurrency Business Association.
- Ends -
1 BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH
