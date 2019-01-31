Cryptocurrency Liquidity Provider B2C2 OTC Receives FCA Authorisation

- Eligible counterparties and professional clients can now trade cryptocurrency CFDs with a dedicated cryptocurrency firm -

B2C2, one of the largest cryptocurrency liquidity providers and the leader in electronic OTC trading, today announced that its UK subsidiary, B2C2 OTC Ltd., is now authorised and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority to arrange and deal in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) with eligible counterparties and professional clients. The FCA authorisation will allow these clients of B2C2 OTC Ltd. to gain exposure to cryptocurrency markets via the firm’s CFDs.

Max Boonen, Founder and CEO of B2C2, said: “We are excited to have received authorisation from the FCA to introduce a cryptocurrency CFD product. Eligible counterparties and professional clients can now gain derivative exposure to the cryptocurrency markets, benefiting from the competitive pricing and liquidity they’re accustomed to receiving from B2C2 while avoiding the risks associated with crypto custody.”

Founded in 2015, B2C2 is one of the most experienced cryptocurrency trading firms, a market leader in CFDs and the first to offer a native electronic OTC desk. Trusted by retail brokerages, exchanges, banks and fund managers to provide 24/7/365 liquidity, B2C2 offers exposure to large-cap cryptocurrencies1, with flexible trade sizes and settlement. The firm’s world-class technology offers streaming prices and instant execution via REST and FIX APIs, in addition to its web interface and voice trading capabilities. B2C2 is also integrated with the largest liquidity hubs, including Simplex Inc., oneZero, Gold-i and Caspian.

B2C2 is a founding member of the University of Oxford's Centre for Technology and Global Affairs and a member of CryptoUK, the first self-regulatory trade association for the UK cryptocurrency industry. The firm is also a member of the Blockchain and Virtual Currencies Working Group in Brussels; the French Cryptocurrency Management Association; and Japan’s Cryptocurrency Business Association.

About B2C2

Founded in 2015, B2C2 is one of the largest cryptocurrency liquidity providers and the leader in electronic OTC trading. Bridging the gap between traditional financial and cryptocurrency markets, the company is trusted by retail brokerages, exchanges, banks and fund managers to provide 24/7/365 liquidity. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in London and Tokyo, the firm is privately held. B2C2 OTC Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FRN:810834). For more information, please visit www.b2c2.com.

1 BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH

