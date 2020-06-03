DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Transaction in Own Shares

Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Buyback of Shares



03-Jun-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public Disclosure under MAR Article 17

CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC approves buy-back of shares



Malta, 3 June 2020. The Board of Directors of CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC ("Company") has decided to implement the authorization to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Clause 41 of the Articles of Association granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting as of 4 May 2020 and to acquire up to 273,250 treasury shares in the period from 4 June 2020 to 3 November 2021, whereby the buy-back is limited to such a number of shares or to a total purchase price of up to EUR 10,930,000. The buy-back will be carried out via the stock exchange. The price per share paid by the company (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 5% higher or lower than the average closing price for shares of the same class on the last trading day prior to the acquisition.

The buy-back will take place under the leadership of an investment firm or a credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016. The commissioned investment firm or credit institution will make its decisions on the time of the repurchase of shares independently and uninfluenced by CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC. The company intends to use the repurchased shares as funds for acquisitions.

All share repurchase transactions will be announced weekly after their execution on the company's website (https://cryptology-ag.com/) in the Investor Relations section.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology PLC is a Malta based asset manager investing in crypto assets and crypto companies around the globe and advising blockchain based businesses

Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group plc

Jefim Gewiet (CEO)

Block A, Apt. 12, ,Il-Piazzetta', Tower Road,

Sliema SLM 1605, Malta

Tel.: +356 799 85 85 1

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

More Information provided at https://www.cryptology-ag.com