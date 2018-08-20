Crystal Awarded ‘Cruise Line Of The Year’ And ‘Most Luxurious Guest Experience’ From Virtuoso Travel Network

Miami, FL, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal took home two of the biggest awards at Virtuoso Travel Week last week when the company was named “Cruise Line of the Year” and “Most Luxurious Guest Experience” in the cruise category by the professionals of the global luxury travel network. The awards were presented during Virtuoso’s 30th annual Travel Week, and speak directly to Crystal’s unwavering commitment to the travel advisor community and the overall guest experience provided aboard its luxury ships.



“We are honored and humbled by these awards from the professional advisors of the Virtuoso Travel Network, who are experts in the discerning preferences of luxury travelers,” said Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales, Carmen Roig, who, along with her team, accepted the awards on the company’s behalf. “In every facet of the Crystal Experience, our priority is to provide our guests the most elegant and sophisticated spaces throughout our ships and numerous choices to make their voyage precisely what they want it to be – always delivered with the personalized service of our crew, who strives to not only meet, but exceed guests’ wishes every day.

Judy Keller (Strategic Partnerships), Walter Littlejohn (Vice President and Managing Director of Crystal River Cruises), Melissa Araya (Director of Strategic Partnerships), Carmen Roig (Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales), Kari Tarnowski (Vice President of Marketing), Mark Spillane (Manager, Sales and Marketing of Crystal Yacht Expedition Cruises) and Clark Reber (Strategic Partnerships)









“On behalf of everyone at the company, I want to thank our partners at the Virtuoso Travel Network and the travel advisor community as a whole for their support and dedication to Crystal,” Roig added.

It has long been Crystal’s philosophy that the genuine service and attention to every detail by the company’s celebrated crew is at the heart of the onboard guest experience, earning Crystal one of the highest guest loyalty rates in the industry. In addition to this personal component, Crystal has remained at the forefront of luxury in its ships’ designs and amenities, a vast array of enriching programs on board, and a number of exclusive experiences ashore, including VIP access to some of the world’s most premier events.

As the leader in the luxury cruise industry for decades, Crystal continues to expand its portfolio of experiences that appeal to a variety of luxury travelers, enabling travel partners to grow their luxury business and reach new audiences. With dramatic redesigns completed for Crystal Symphony and upcoming for Crystal Serenity, the company continues to invest in its core Ocean voyages, which span the globe and offer travelers diversely enriching choices.

Crystal River Cruises welcomed two new river ships earlier this year, as Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel joined the fleet alongside identical sisters, Crystal Bach and Crystal Mahler, offering the only all-suite, all-balcony, all-butler accommodations in the region, and Crystal Mozart, the largest ship along Europe’s rivers.

Crystal Yacht Expedition Cruises’ Crystal Esprit continues to take travelers seeking exclusive, active experiences to the world’s most elite yachting playgrounds in the Adriatic and West Indies, while the world’s largest and most spacious luxury expedition yacht, Crystal Endeavor, will debut in August of 2020.

About Crystal

The world-renowned Crystal Experience – featuring global journeys with Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Expedition Cruises, Crystal AirCruises and Crystal Luxury Air – continues to be the distinctive choice of the world’s most discerning travelers. Crystal Cruises is the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line, having earned “World’s Best Cruise Ship” in Condé Nast Traveler’s Reader Choice Awards and been voted “World’s Best Large Ship Cruise Line” by Travel + Leisure readers more than any cruise line, hotel or resort in history; and the “Best Luxury Cruise Line” by travel professional organization Virtuoso for three consecutive years (2014, 2015 & 2016). The readers of Travel + Leisure also voted Crystal River Cruises the “World’s Best River Cruise Line” and Crystal Yacht Expedition Cruises the “World’s Best Small-Ship Cruise Line” in 2017. Crystal is proud to be a platinum partner of ASTA.

For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel professional, call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 17,500 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 1,700 of the world’s best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $23.7 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

