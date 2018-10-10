Crystal Cruises Announces Full 2021 Deployment For Crystal Symphony And Crystal Serenity

Miami, FL, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Crystal Cruises announced its full lineup of 2021 luxury sailings aboard the award-winning Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, becoming the first cruise line to announce a complete 2021 deployment. In all, 68 all-inclusive voyages span the globe to 238 destinations in 53 countries, taking travelers on journeys to destinations of historical significance including 175 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, untouched natural beauty, artistic and cultural riches, and pristine tranquility.



From Crystal Serenity’s 139-day “Ancient Dynasties & World Wonders” comprehensive World Cruise to 10 seven-day sailings through the Mediterranean aboard Crystal Symphony, luxury travelers will find a world of opportunities to explore destinations both famous and less visited in 2021. Staying true to Crystal’s philosophy of offering guests numerous choices, these itineraries run the gamut, including shorter sailings that are easily combinable with other cruises – without repeating ports – for those seeking an extended vacation.



“As leaders in luxury travel, Crystal creates innovative ways for our guests to see the world every year while announcing those itineraries well in advance to meet the demands of travelers in the global marketplace,” said Crystal’s President and CEO Tom Wolber. “By presenting Crystal’s luxury voyages for the next three years, along with the significant value of Book Now Savings, we are aiming to inspire our guests to plan their next vacation early to lock in a great rate and the stateroom they want while giving our travel partners the time and tools to assist them.”



, aboard both ships, allowing busy travelers ample opportunity to embark on their dream luxury voyages through the Greek Isles, Côte d’Azur, Italian Riviera, Dalmatian Coast, Caribbean, New England & Canada and Northern Europe; Holiday sailings through the Caribbean’s breathtaking isles including two days in Barbados and offering convenient round-trip travel from Miami aboard Crystal Serenity; and an extravagant New Year’s celebration in Sydney Harbor on a Crystal Symphony voyage through New Zealand’s sounds and wine country and Australia’s coastline.

Crystal Cruises’ 2021 voyages are now open for booking. Further reaffirming its commitment to rewarding travelers who book early, Crystal’s current Book Now Savings begin at $2,000 per person for 2021 voyages, and $12,500 per person for the full 2021 World Cruise, offering tremendous savings for voyages booked by October 31, 2018.



About CrystalThe world-renowned Crystal Experience – featuring global journeys with Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Expedition Cruises, Crystal AirCruises and Crystal Luxury Air – continues to be the distinctive choice of the world’s most discerning travelers.



For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel professional, call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com. Join the hundreds of thousands who subscribe to the Crystal Insider blog, follow Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page and @crystalcruises on Twitter and Instagram, and engage in the conversation with #crystalcruises.

