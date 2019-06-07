Crystal Eliminates Plastic Straws Across Its Entire Fleet

Miami, FL, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of June 8, 2019, all plastic straws will be eliminated across the entire Crystal fleet. The company announced the initiative as the latest part of its Crystal Cares program, which comprises a broad spectrum of environmental efforts and sustainable practices. Paper straws will be available throughout the dining venues aboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity as well as aboard the company’s yacht, Crystal Esprit, and the Crystal River Cruises fleet. New ships will never carry plastic straws. The move coincides with the annual observance of World Oceans Day, also on June 8, designed to increase awareness of the need to preserve and protect the oceans.



“Crystal has always recognized that the world we travel is precious and deserving of our utmost care, and that all measures contributing to the preservation of our marine environments can make a significant impact,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “This initiative, as well as the others under our Crystal Cares program, ensure that we are continuing our focus of caring for our world in meaningful ways.”



The company also recently announced a partnership with ORCA – a leading conservation organization dedicated to the protection of whales, dolphins and porpoises – which will bring Cruise Conservationists aboard select Alaska voyages for training, research and data collection as part of its OceanWatch program.



Under its comprehensive Crystal Cares program, Crystal applies stringent “green” standards across its ships including energy efficiency and water conservation protocols and dedicated recycling programs. Additionally, the company has used a state-of-the-art water filtration system for six years in all its dining venues, producing still and sparkling drinking water reducing the use of plastic bottles. Crystal also prioritizes partnerships with organizations and vendors around the world who adhere to responsible environmental and sustainability practices.



The company is also committed to extending its extraordinary service to the communities it explores and the planet. The line invites guests and crew to participate in complimentary excursions ashore that assist organizations in the communities its voyages call on in its “You Care, We Care” Crystal Voluntourism Adventures.



About Crystal



Only the world-renowned Crystal Experience offers an unwavering, unparalleled standard of excellence and luxury across four distinct cruising options: Crystal Cruises, the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line; Crystal River Cruises, the World’s Most Luxurious River Cruise Line; Crystal Yacht Cruises, offering boutique luxury and bold adventure in the world’s most elite harbors; and Crystal Expedition Cruises, taking Crystal’s acclaimed elegance to the farthest reaches of the world. Crystal has been recognized with top honors in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for a record 25 years; voted “World’s Best” by the readers of Travel + Leisure for 20 years; and won the “Best Luxury Cruise Line” by Virtuoso for four years (2014, 2015, 2016 & 2018). Crystal is proud to be a platinum partner of the advisors of ASTA.



For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel advisor, call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com. Join the hundreds of thousands who subscribe to the Crystal Insider blog, follow Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page and @crystalcruises on Twitter and Instagram, and engage in the conversation with #crystalcruises and #WhereLuxuryisPersonal.



