Crystal Expedition Cruises Unveils 2022 Deployment for Crystal Endeavor

Miami, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a focus on true expeditions to the world’s farthest corners, Crystal Expedition Cruises announces a preview of the complete deployment for the Polar Class-6 expedition yacht Crystal Endeavor. Crystal Endeavor’s 2022 collection of all-inclusive itineraries will be available for booking on November 13 with fares beginning at $6,299 per person.

The German-built, 200-guest luxury vessel will offer 28 voyages of nine to 19 nights, with nearly two-thirds of these classified as “Remote Expedition” sailings that will visit the High Arctic and Antarctica, Svalbard, Iceland, Greenland, the Falkland Islands, and Chilean fjords and glaciers. These designated voyages focus on the rugged and remote adventures of the destinations, with Zodiac landings, invigorating hikes, volcano explorations, wildlife observation and other bold pursuits.

The remaining itineraries comprise concentrations on “Cultural Discovery” – distinguished by an emphasis on connecting to the traditions and history of the region and its people – and “Destination Exploration” – highlighting the natural wonders and beauty of the destination. The itineraries explore the heart of Western Europe, the British Isles, Africa’s Ivory Coast, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal. All will feature expert guidance and insight into the destinations from Crystal Endeavor’s team of expedition leaders.

“From her first voyage, Crystal Endeavor will take the world’s boldest and most discerning travelers farther than the traditional beaten path, and the newest collection of expeditions reaffirm this commitment,” said Mark Spillane, director of marketing and sales for Crystal Expedition Cruises. “For 2022, we have turned our focus on the true expedition nature of travel, taking guests to some locales rarely visited by humans, as well as bringing them into the heart of well-traveled beloved destinations for a new and unique perspective.”

Crystal Endeavor’s collection of expeditions is designed with the spirit of discovery and exploration beyond the ordinary in mind. Uninhabited islands and rarely trod shores combine with legendary destinations that top intrepid travelers’ wish lists. Guests can travel in search of the incredible king penguin colonies in Antarctica and cross the Antarctic Circle; embark on a scenic passage to Pasaia, Spain en route to San Sebastian; follow the historic trade routes of West Africa’s Gold Coast; and explore the scenic Isles of Scilly to see the Abbey Garden off the Cornish Coast. Select itineraries will align with the timing of marquee events including the decennial Floriade International Horticultural Expo in the Netherlands and Seville’s Feria de Abril festival.

In 2022, UNESCO World Heritage Sites underscore the profound importance of many locales. Among them, the significant birding refuge of remote Gough Island in the Tristan da Cunha group of islands; the biosphere reserve in Puerto de la Estaca, Spain; Giants Causeway in Northern Ireland; Scotland’s isolated St. Kilda Archipelago; Norway's spectacular Nærøyfjord; Iceland’s Surtsey Island; Canada’s L’Anse aux Meadows; and others. Highlighting the 2022 collection of global journeys are:

NEW Arctic Collection of eight voyages, with itineraries navigating the Norwegian fjords to Svalbard and the Arctic Circle; another exploring Norway, Svalbard and Iceland via Brasvellbreen and the Greenland Sea; an intensive Iceland itinerary crossing the Arctic Circle, Greenland’s isolated east coast fjords and glaciers and northern Canada itineraries.

New “river expedition” on two voyages, with one itinerary sailing up the Guadalquivir to dock in the heart of Seville for two nights and three full days, plus overnights in Lisbon and Bordeaux and calls in Morocco, Spain and Portugal; another sailing to Nantes on the Loire River, also overnighting in Bordeaux via the Garonne River and spending two nights in Amsterdam, along with calls in Brittany and the Channel Islands.

New Africa collection of three voyages, exploring Africa’s Ivory Coast, Gold Coast and forested islands. The trade history, art and culture of Angola, the Kakum National Park in Ghana, the forests and beaches of Sierra Leone and protected Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary provide a varied and in-depth exploration of the culture and natural treasures of the region.

New South American west coast exploration on three voyages, one sailing combining the natural beauty of Panama’s Darien Jungle and Colombia’s Utria National Park with Peru’s pre-Colombian UNESCO Sites; another venturing into the famed Chilean fjords and Patagonia, past glaciers and around Cape Horn; and another featuring the mysterious Nazca Lines and the Chilean Lake Region around Puerto Montt.

Nine voyages to Antarctica, including the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and the Weddell Sea. Offered January through March 2022 and November 2022 through January 2023, the itineraries allow for abundant opportunistic exploration based on conditions for landings, wildlife sightings and guidance from the expedition leaders.

The 20,000-GRT, all-suite expedition yacht will accommodate just 200 guests with elegantly casual, expansive public spaces; all-suite, butler-serviced guest rooms; Michelin-inspired dining options including Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma & Sushi Bar; full-service Crystal Life Salon & Spa and state-of-the-art Fitness Center. Expedition-specific amenities and spaces will enhance guests’ experience, including designated “mud rooms” and a helicopter lounge.

