Crystal@Home: A Virtual Cruise Experience Keeps Travelers Connected to the Wonderful World of Crystal

MIAMI, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIAMI, March 31, 2020 – As the world puts a collective pause on travel, Crystal is sharing its renowned Crystal Experience with an engaging new virtual program – Crystal@Home: A Virtual Cruise Experience – created to satisfy the wanderlust of its guests while they remain at home. Utilizing varied digital and social media platforms, travelers are invited to stay connected and interact with Crystal and each other via a weekly series of live streaming events, conversations on Crystal’s social media channels, compelling stories on the Crystal Insider blog, a re-release of Crystal Storytellers, Crystal’s podcast guest lecture series, and more.

“We often say that our guests are family, and we miss our Crystal Family and we know that they miss exploring the world. Just as our guests feel at home aboard our ships, we want them to be able to enjoy their favorite elements of a Crystal vacation from their own homes,” said Carmen Roig, Crystal’s senior vice president of marketing and sales. “Our guests’ interests are varied and broad, and the Crystal@Home program speaks to that individuality. It also unites us over a common love of travel and the Crystal Experience during this challenging time.”

Crystal@Home showcases a weekly virtual voyage featuring the many different aspects of the Crystal Experience. Below is an example of a week’s programming. Details can be found each week at www.crystalcruises.com/crystalathome. Content and featured guests are subject to change. The flexible programming schedule is currently slated to include:

highlights select destinations visited by Crystal ships, with immersive imagery and port details to enlighten travelers and take them on a digital journey. Sunday Cooking with Chef Jon Ashton via Facebook Live from the Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page: a weekly cooking series with longtime Crystal guest chef, who will host demos for featured dishes inspired by guest favorites aboard Crystal ships. The dishes focus on easy methods and ingredients found in most pantries and viewers can find the weekly recipe on the Crystal Insider blog and/or www.crystalcruises.com/crystalathome on the preceding Tuesday to allow time to gather ingredients. The first episode goes live on April 5 at 3 p.m. ET.





Crystal@Home programming will feature a revolving roster of the culinary, entertainment, wellness, destination and enrichment features above. Crystal@Home debuts with Sunday Cooking with Chef Jon Ashton this Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 3pm EST via Facebook Live on the Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page. One of Crystal’s long-time culinary partners, Chef Ashton will lead guests in making his chocolaty Springtime Mini Egg Cookie recipe, a timely treat.

With more than 30 years cruising to the far reaches of the world, Crystal has a long tradition of implementing and maintaining the highest health and safety policies at sea. Please visit this link to learn more about Crystal’s Health Protocols.

About Crystal

Only the world-renowned Crystal Experience offers an unwavering, unparalleled standard of excellence and luxury across four distinct cruising options: Crystal Cruises, the World’s Most Awarded Luxury Cruise Line; Crystal River Cruises, the World’s Most Luxurious River Cruise Line; Crystal Yacht Cruises, offering boutique luxury and bold adventure in the world’s most elite harbors; and Crystal Expedition Cruises, taking Crystal’s acclaimed elegance to the farthest reaches of the world. Crystal has been recognized with top honors in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for a record 26 years including, in 2019, for Best Medium-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Cruises, Best Small-Ship Cruise Line for Crystal Yacht Cruises and Best River Cruise Line for Crystal River Cruises. Crystal was also voted “World’s Best” by the readers of Travel + Leisure for 20 years; and won “Cruise Line of the Year” and “Most Luxurious Guest Experience” by Virtuoso for 2018 & 2019. Crystal is proud to be a platinum partner of the advisors of ASTA.

For more information and Crystal reservations, contact a travel advisor, call 888.799.2437, or visit www.crystalcruises.com. Join the hundreds of thousands who subscribe to the Crystal Insider blog, follow Crystal Cruises’ Facebook page; @crystalcruises on Twitter and Instagram; @crystalrivercruises on Instagram; and engage in the conversation with #crystalcruises, #crystalrivercruises and #WhereLuxuryisPersonal.

