Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce : Rachael Lesperance Promoted to Manager at Eder, Casella & Co

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 07:49pm EST

Eder, Casella & Co. is pleased to announce the promotion of Rachael Lesperance, CPA to a new role as a Manager of the firm. Rachael, a Taylor University graduate, has been with the full service certified public accounting firm since 2011. 'Rachael uses her depth of knowledge and experience to provide our tax and advisory clients with efficient, effective solutions and the highest level of service. We are thrilled to see her transition to her new position', stated Anthony Michelotti, CPA and Partner at Eder, Casella & Co.

Rachael, who resides in McHenry, shares the firm's philosophy of being a trusted advisor, providing exceptional, valued services to our growing client base. 'I truly enjoy being able to see the fruits of my labors in my own community', states Lesperance.

Eder, Casella & Co., McHenry's largest, full service CPA firm, offers a complete array of accounting services for businesses, individuals, local governments, and not-for-profit organizations, as well as IT support services offered by Eder Casella Technology, LLC.

Disclaimer

Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 00:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:14pCORY GARDNER : Gardner, Bipartisan Group of Senators Introduce Bill to Combat Russian Influence, Aid European Security
PU
08:12pUK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears - survey
RE
08:10pManafort Sentenced to 47 Months -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:58pEuro nears 21-month low after dovish ECB and ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
07:53pAsia stocks shudder as ECB reversal spooks markets
RE
07:49pCRYSTAL LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Rachael Lesperance Promoted to Manager at Eder, Casella & Co
PU
07:45pManafort Sentenced to 47 Months -- Update
DJ
07:34pPRESS RELEASES : Department Press Briefing - March 7, 2019
PU
07:30pOil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
RE
07:26pOil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
4OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt
5GTX, INC. : GTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.