Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce : Rachael Lesperance Promoted to Manager at Eder, Casella & Co

Eder, Casella & Co. is pleased to announce the promotion of Rachael Lesperance, CPA to a new role as a Manager of the firm. Rachael, a Taylor University graduate, has been with the full service certified public accounting firm since 2011. 'Rachael uses her depth of knowledge and experience to provide our tax and advisory clients with efficient, effective solutions and the highest level of service. We are thrilled to see her transition to her new position', stated Anthony Michelotti, CPA and Partner at Eder, Casella & Co.

Rachael, who resides in McHenry, shares the firm's philosophy of being a trusted advisor, providing exceptional, valued services to our growing client base. 'I truly enjoy being able to see the fruits of my labors in my own community', states Lesperance.

Eder, Casella & Co., McHenry's largest, full service CPA firm, offers a complete array of accounting services for businesses, individuals, local governments, and not-for-profit organizations, as well as IT support services offered by Eder Casella Technology, LLC.