Crystal Lake Mining : Company sets Stock options

Vancouver, B.C. - Crystal Lake Mining Corporation (the 'Company' or 'Crystal Lake') is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.55 per share for up to two (2) years.

About Crystal Lake Mining

Crystal Lake Mining is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder value through the discovery of new magmatic nickel sulfide deposits using technical excellence in exploration target development.

For further information please contact:

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

Tel: +1 (604) 261-4466

Toll free: 1-877- 261-4466

Email: info@marketsmart.ca

Momentum PR

Tel: +1 (514) 815-7473

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain 'forward looking statements'. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

On behalf of The Board of Directors of Crystal Lake Mining Corporation.

Alphonse Ruggiero, Director/CFO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Share