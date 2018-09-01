Log in
Crystal Peak Minerals : Affirms LUMA Agreement

09/01/2018 | 12:37am CEST

Toronto, August 31, 2018 - Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. ('Crystal Peak' or the 'Company') (TSXV: CPM, OTCQX: CPMMF) is pleased to announce that, further to the original cooperative development agreement dated July 15, 2011 between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Peak Minerals Inc. and LUMA Minerals LLC ('LUMA'), as amended, and as further amended by an option agreement dated August 20, 2018 (together, the 'LUMA Agreement'), LUMA has granted to the Company an exclusive option ('Option') to purchase all of its Bureau of Land
Management ('BLM') potash leases comprising 22,009.97 acres of leased lands located in Millard County, Utah owned by LUMA ('Leases') for US$1.00 for each of the 11 Leases.

Read More

Disclaimer

Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 22:36:03 UTC
